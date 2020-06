China FDI up 4.2 per cent in May to US$9.87 billion, marking second straight monthly increase

Foreign direct investment into China rose 4.2 per cent from a year ago in May to US$9.87 billion, marking the second straight monthly increase

China’s outbound direct investment declined by 1.6 per cent from a year ago to 296.27 billion yuan (US$41.8 billion) in the January to May period