China FDI up 34.2 per cent in US dollar terms in January-February

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China, excluding the banking, securities and insurance sectors, stood at 176.76 billion yuan in January and February, up 31.5 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce reported on Friday.In US dollar terms, FDI in January and February rose by 34. 2 per cent to US$26.07 billion, the ministry said.FDI in Chinadue to the impact of the coronavirus, meaning the latest figures are from a low base.FDI in the Chinese services industry, including the financial sector, was 141.74 billion yuan in January and February, a year-on-year increase of 48.7 per cent and accounting for 80.2 per cent of the country’s FDI in the first two months of the year.Among the service sectors, FDI in business services rose by 70.3 per cent year on year, while investment in the wholesale and retail industry rose by 54.1 per cent. Investment in the accommodation and catering industry also rose by 45.6 per cent.Investment from the European Union showed the largest percentage gain in the first two month of 2021, up by 31.5 per cent, followed by the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, up 28.1 per cent, and countries taking part in China’s Belt and Road infrastructure investment initiative, up 26.2 per cent.In terms of regional distribution, foreign investment in China’s eastern, central, and Western regions increased by 32.3 per cent, 11.1 per cent and 50.9 per cent, respectively.