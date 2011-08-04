China Eyes Key Peaks Along LAC | Spanguur the New India-China Flashpoint

China is too defensive. All we did is march our forces up to our Chinese Claim Line and then demand the Indians "stop provoking". It does not look like China will proactively enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a de-militarized zone. Instead, China merely reinforced all its positions along the Chinese Claim Line and now is leaving it up to the Indians to decide whether to escalate into a border skirmish or wait for the winter. If the winter comes, the Indian forward posture is unsustainable. They have too many people and too little / poor infrastructure.



If it was up to me, PLA would enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a 100 km de-militarized zone but Beijing is just too peaceful.