What's new

China Eyes Key Peaks Along LAC | Spanguur the New India-China Flashpoint

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,650
-14
9,159
Country
China
Location
China
China is too defensive. All we did is march our forces up to our Chinese Claim Line and then demand the Indians "stop provoking". It does not look like China will proactively enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a de-militarized zone. Instead, China merely reinforced all its positions along the Chinese Claim Line and now is leaving it up to the Indians to decide whether to escalate into a border skirmish or wait for the winter. If the winter comes, the Indian forward posture is unsustainable. They have too many people and too little / poor infrastructure.

If it was up to me, PLA would enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a 100 km de-militarized zone but Beijing is just too peaceful.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,572
-1
3,331
Country
India
Location
India
Feng Leng said:
China is too defensive. All we did is march our forces up to our Chinese Claim Line and then demand the Indians "stop provoking". It does not look like China will proactively enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a de-militarized zone. Instead, China merely reinforced all its positions along the Chinese Claim Line and now is leaving it up to the Indians to decide whether to escalate into a border skirmish or wait for the winter. If the winter comes, the Indian forward posture is unsustainable. They have too many people and too little / poor infrastructure.

If it was up to me, PLA would enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a 100 km de-militarized zone but Beijing is just too peaceful.
Click to expand...

Unlike Indians, Chinese are naturally acclimatized to cold temperatures.

Onset of winter helps the PLA.
 
N

NAVDEEP DHALIWAL

FULL MEMBER
Jul 15, 2019
134
0
102
Country
India
Location
India
Feng Leng said:
China is too defensive. All we did is march our forces up to our Chinese Claim Line and then demand the Indians "stop provoking". It does not look like China will proactively enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a de-militarized zone. Instead, China merely reinforced all its positions along the Chinese Claim Line and now is leaving it up to the Indians to decide whether to escalate into a border skirmish or wait for the winter. If the winter comes, the Indian forward posture is unsustainable. They have too many people and too little / poor infrastructure.

If it was up to me, PLA would enter undisputed Indian territory to clear out a 100 km de-militarized zone but Beijing is just too peaceful.
Click to expand...

Haha I hope you're being sarcastic. So after claiming india is toasted and all airports are going to be bombed within 1-2 days you have now changed to china too peaceful.
Frankly I like pakistan army better, atleast they never said they are peaceful when faced with indian army and got casualties.

You should read pak india conflicts, indian army or should I say Politicians are very slow to take decisions, but once the course is set its very diff for them to change their tune quickly.
I think you should brace yourself for casualties as I think China is going to find out a hard way that there's a limit to everything.
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,709
-106
1,791
Country
India
Location
United States
HalfMoon said:
Unlike Indians, Chinese are naturally acclimatized to cold temperatures.

Onset of winter helps the PLA.
Click to expand...
Omg that cracked me up

This is china's pop density distribution
1600020369979.png


and this is territorial elevation which matters the most in Ladakh. Low temps at sea level is very different from even mediocre temps at high elevations. Our forces have been continuously deployed along the highest elevated regions continuously to man our borders

1600020398496.png


but hey...who cares right as long as a 50 cent troll says they're naturally acclimatized. After all it's daddy china
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
angeldemon_007 Eye on Chinas upgrade, Govt plans 3 key railway lines, one to Tawang Indian Defence Forum 15
D Japan eyes major military policy shift that would allow land strikes in China World Affairs 2
onebyone Showtime! Robot dogs have become one of the most eye-catching items at the China International Fair China & Far East 1
beijingwalker "Smart Eye" helps build intelligent expressway in Chengdu, China China & Far East 0
beijingwalker Beijing's Workers' Stadium razed as China eyes World Cup bid China & Far East 1
onebyone China, UAE eye space ties after launching Mars probes: envoy China & Far East 0
F-22Raptor Five Eyes alliance could expand in scope to counteract China China & Far East 5
I Indonesia eyes Eurofighters to check China’s threat China & Far East 270
beijingwalker Eye on China, India to send 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Central & South Asia 8
Kai Liu China back to normal? See from your own eyes. China & Far East 69

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top