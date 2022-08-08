What's new

China Extends Military Exercises Near Taiwan With New Drill

China extended the during the Taiwan drill which was supposed to finish on last Sunday

China’s military announced a new exercise “near Taiwan” on Monday, signaling that activity around the island was continuing past a series of drills announced immediately in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

The People’s Liberation Army conducted antisubmarine and naval strike exercises in the “air and sea space near Taiwan Island” on Monday the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement. The statement didn’t specify where the drill was being held or whether it was part of an unprecedented four-day series of exercises around Taiwan that were due to conclude Sunday.


