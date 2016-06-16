/ Register

  Sunday, August 26, 2018

China Expressways, Highways: News & Discussions

Discussion started by ahojunk, Jun 16, 2016.

    I am starting a thread on China's expressways, highways and bridges. There should be enough info, news, pictures to make this thread interesting.

    National Expressways
    China_National_Expressway_Network.svg.png

    Note that provincial expressways are not shown in the above map.

    National Highways
    1024px-PRC_National_Road.jpg

    Other types of highway are not shown (for e.g. provincial highway, county highway).


    @AndrewJin @TaiShang @JSCh @GS Zhou @Chinese Bamboo @Chinese-Dragon @Daniel808 @onebyone @cnleio @qwerrty @hexagonsnow @Tiqiu @Mista @rott @powastick @Jlaw etal
Please contribute to this thread.
    Please contribute to this thread.
     
    Taken from wikipedia:

    The expressway network of China is an integrated system of national and provincial-level expressways in China. It is the world's largest expressway system by length, having surpassed the overall length of the American Interstate Highway System in 2011. Between the end of 2014 and 2015, the total length of the network grew from 111,950 kilometres (69,560 mi) to 123,000 kilometres (76,000 mi) meaning 11,050 kilometres (6,870 mi) of expressway were built in 2015 alone. A system of national-level expressways, officially known as the National Trunk Highway System (simplified Chinese: 中国国家高速公路网; traditional Chinese: 中國國家高速公路網; pinyin: Zhōngguó Guójiā Gāosù Gōnglùwǎng) and abbreviated NTHS, with 7 radial expressways (from the capital Beijing), 9 north-south expressways and 18 east-west expressways, forms the backbone of the expressway network in the country. This backbone is known as the 7918 network (simplified Chinese: 7918网; traditional Chinese: 7918網; pinyin: 7918 wǎng). In addition, the provincial-level divisions of China each have their own expressway systems.

    Expressways in China are a fairly recent addition to the transportation infrastructure in the country. Previously, the national road network consisted of a system of at-grade China National Highways. China's first expressway, the Shanghai–Jiading Expressway, opened in October 1988. This 17.37 kilometres (10.79 mi) expressway now forms part of Shanghai's expressway network. The early 1990s saw the start of the country's massive plan to upgrade its network of roads. In 1999, the length of the network exceeded 10,000 kilometres (6,200 mi) in length. Many of the major expressways parallel routes of the older China National Highways.

    Expressway nomenclature
    Neither officially named "motorway" nor "highway", China used to call these roads "freeways". In this sense, the word "free" means that the traffic is free-flowing; that is, cross traffic is grade separated and the traffic on the freeway is not impeded by traffic control devices like traffic lights and stop signs. However, many misinterpret "free" as meaning "no cost", and this may be misleading because most of the expressways charge tolls. Some time in the 1990s, "expressways" became the standardised term.

    Note that "highways" refers to China National Highways, which are not expressways at all.

    "Express routes" exist too; they are akin to expressways but are mainly inside cities. The "express route" name is a derivation of the Chinese name kuaisu gonglu (compare with expressway, gaosu gonglu). Officially, "expressway" is used for both expressways and express routes, which is also the standard used here.

    The names of the individual expressways are regularly composed of two characters representing start and end of expressway, e.g. "Jingcheng" expressway is the expressway between "Jing" (meaning Beijing) and Chengde.

    Expressway speed limits
    The Road Traffic Safety Law of the People's Republic of China has raised the speed limit nationwide from 110 km/h to 120 km/h (75 mph), effective May 1, 2004.

    A minimum speed limit of 70 km/h is in force. On overtaking lanes, however, this could be as high as 100 km/h to 110 km/h. Penalties for driving both below and in excess of the prescribed speed limits are enforced.

    Expressway legislation
    Only motor vehicles are allowed to enter expressways. As of May 1, 2004, "new drivers" (i.e., those with a Chinese driver's licence for less than a year) are allowed on expressways, something that was prohibited from the mid-1990s.

    Overtaking on the right, speeding, and illegal use of the emergency belt (or hard shoulder) cost violators stiff penalties.

     
    @ahojunk Great thread again! Thank you for tagging me.

    I have been traveling in China's interior extensively.
    So far from my previous experiences, What amazes me most is the expressway network in Guizhou, the poorest province in Southwest China. I think better transportation is the key to poverty reduction.


    5644.jpg


    This whole region is full of karst landforms and very dangerous for any infra project.
    Chinese technicians and workers have done a great job so far.
    More investment should be prioritised for projects in Guizhou and around.

    More than half of world's craziest bridges are in Guizhou!
    Most are expressway bridges or railway bridges.
    1a.jpg 2a.jpg 3a.jpg


    Beipanjiang Bridge
    The highest bridge in the world 2016
    Finished in 2016
    Part of the 3000km long G56 Hangzhou-Ruili National Expressway
    750px-BeipanjiangDugeJanuaryFinalOrangeClose.jpg
     
    Lhasa-Nyingchi highway, Tibet, SW China :-)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    xinhuanet
     
    China has scored 8 out of 10 in this Top 10 World highest Bridges list, not bad for China.
     
    Looks like an expressway, but I guess it's not controlled-access?
     
    The bridge from Shanghai to Yangshan Port, 24km long across the sea!
    1234.jpg

    The 18km long road system from Shanghai to Chongming Island. The whole system consists of tunnel, on-the-ground road, and bridge.
    456.jpg

    The 27km long bridge across the Hangzhou Bay
    789.jpg
     
    Two pieces of news

    11 expressways open in 2016 in Jiangxi Province
    Total mileage exceeds 6000km
    屏幕快照 2016-06-16 21.57.23.png






    Guangdong Province
    8 new expressways open in 2016
    11,000km by 2020
    屏幕快照 2016-06-16 21.59.04.png


    Central China: Jiangxi Province
    Coastal China: Guangdong Province
    222213.jpg
     
    So-called high-grade highway.
     
    lol
    One thing good about naming it as "highway" is that we can drive for free!
     
    Heihai Provincial Expressway
    in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region
    was inaugurated on 16 Jun 2016

    Highlights
    59.04km long
    Provincial expressway
    Standardised 4-lane controlled-access
    Designed speed: 80km/h

    Purpose
    It links Haiyuan County with its economic development zone
    as well as the 2400km-long     G70 Fuzhou–Yinchuan Expressway

    http://news.idoican.com.cn/zwrb/html/2016-06/17/content_5686512.htm?div=0

    3t4.jpg

    1116826905_14448691315481n.jpg cdbf6c81800a19d87394669d35fa828ba71e4697.jpg

    Relation of Haiyuan Provincial Expressway & National Expressway G70
    fdd.jpg
    @ahojunk @Bussard Ramjet @Chinese-Dragon
     
    Hunan Province's most complicated expressway will open in September
    Longshan-Yongshun Provincial Expressway S99
    The first expressway of minority-dominated Longshan County!

    Highlights
    91km long

    It started construction in 2013

    58.7%= length of tunnels and bridges, highest in Hunan province

    Longshan County is the most isolated county in Hunan in terms of transportation

    Dubbed as the most technologically complicated expressway in Hunan Province so far
    Cutting through Karst landforms and crazily deep valleys.
    Many tunnels are extremely difficult to dig through due to the high concentration of gas inside the mountains


    Purpose
    Serve as one section of the Enshi (Hubei Province) - Jishou (Hunan Province) corridor

    Vital to the mountainous and relatively poor region at Hubei-Hunan provincial border

    When the corridor is finished, it will take less than 2 hours from Longshan to the prefecture capital city Jishou , saving 4 hours from the current highway. (Longshan County belongs to Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, prefecture seat is in Jishou City).

    Prospect
    It is one of the 6 expressways which open in 2016 in Hunan Province

    By 2020, the key year of Well-off Society, the total length of controlled-access expressways in Hunan Province will reach 7000km with 1835km-long new sections finished and 2823km-long new sections to start construction (2016-2022). Ultimately, the expressway network of Hunan will be comprised of 6 horizontal and 6 vertical trunk routes and additional expressways as well.

    34343.jpg

    4cfcbcf3d9b06ad02cfea86235e1701f.jpg

    These photos are the section in my province (Hubei) which is a part of the Enshi-Jishou corridor
    We work faster than people in Hunan!:enjoy:
    275_1417417134CQXr.jpg 275_141741712511Pd.jpg 275_1417417109lhlH.jpg 275_1417417146jltb.jpg
    @qwerrty @JSCh (quicker than u guys in Hunan :wave:)
    @Jlaw @ahojunk @powastick @Mista @third eye @Daniel808 @TaiShang @Keel
     
    Amazing expressways in Guizhou Province!
    Guizhou is the key province for China to achieve 2020 well-off society goal.
    Best luck to our compatriots in Guizhou:china:



     
    Youyang-Yanhe Provincial Expressway
    Open on 15 June 2016
    Youyang Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing Municipality
    Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County, Guizhou Province

    Highlights
    42km long
    Designed speed:     80km/h
    Timesaving: from 2 hours via highways to half an hour by expressway
    Mode: BOT+EPC
    Bridge+tunnels 50% of total length
    Longest tunnel 3.8km


    Purpose
    Link Linhe County to the 3000+km-long G65 National Expressway (Baotou-Maoming)
    Another major corridor between Chongqing Municipality and Guizhou Province

    221e.jpg

    The location of the new Provincial Expressway
    and National Expressway G65(vertical) & G56(horizontal)
    1213.jpg

    Interchange of the new provincial expressway and the G65 Baotou-Maoming National Expressway
    135273829-1.jpg

    Tongxi River Bridge
    712m-long
    112m-high
    2fdda3cc7cd98d10399d029f263fb80e7aec90d6.jpg

    Yiju River Bridge
    516m-long
    c75c10385343fbf21d4b3d60b67eca8065388f0a.jpg

    Moshi Creek Bridge
    Left lane 822m long
    Right lane 782m long
    9f510fb30f2442a7ed7d66e6d743ad4bd1130205.jpg

    Youyang No.1 Tunnel 3877m long
    Youyang No.2 Tunnel 2809m
    6a600c338744ebf882b8fc7cdff9d72a6159a7ac.jpg
    @TaiShang @JSCh @powastick @Mista
     
    Enjoy this video.


    Drive through Ganhaizi bridge and tunnel 车行干海子大桥及隧道
    Published on 29 May 2016
    Drive along Yaxi expressway through Ganhaizi circle tunnel and bridge from the bottom to the top.
    沿雅西高速行驶，通过干海子螺旋隧道和大桥，从低海拔端到高海拔端，原地上升200米。

    staticmap.png
    Ganhaizi Bridge and Tunnel
     
