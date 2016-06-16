China Expressways, Highways: News & Discussions

I am starting a thread on China's expressways, highways and bridges. There should be enough info, news, pictures to make this thread interesting. ---------------------- National Expressways Note that provincial expressways are not shown in the above map. National Highways Other types of highway are not shown (for e.g. provincial highway, county highway). @AndrewJin @TaiShang @JSCh @GS Zhou @Chinese Bamboo @Chinese-Dragon @Daniel808 @onebyone @cnleio @qwerrty @hexagonsnow @Tiqiu @Mista @rott @powastick @Jlaw etal Please contribute to this thread.