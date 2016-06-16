China Expressways, Highways: News & Discussions

Youyang-Yanhe Provincial Expressway

Open on 15 June 2016

Youyang Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing Municipality

Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County, Guizhou Province



Highlights

42km long

Designed speed:

80km/h

Timesaving: from 2 hours via highways to half an hour by expressway

Purpose

Link Linhe County to the 3000+km-long G65 National Expressway (Baotou-Maoming)

Another major corridor between Chongqing Municipality and Guizhou Province

