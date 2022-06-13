What's new

China exports to US jump, reaching all time high, contrary to press reports

China exports to US jump, reaching all time high, contrary to press reports​

US imports from China in April reached an all-time record, showing China’s industrial resilience even amid Covid lockdowns
China-exports.jpg

China's exports to the US keep rising despite trade war tariffs and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Photo: iStock

NEW YORK – US imports from China rose to an all-time record after seasonal adjustment in April, despite the Shanghai lockdown and other Covid-related blockages in the Chinese economy.

That isn’t what you read in Bloomberg News, whose 30 economists and 100 full-time economics reporters apparently haven’t learned the difference between seasonally adjusted and unadjusted data.

Unadjusted, the data show a typical bouncing-ball pattern over a 12-month cycle. It is meaningless to make month-to-month comparisons without taking into account the pronounced seasonality of trade patterns.

The chart above reflects seasonal adjustment performed on the Eviews econometrics platform using the TRAMO algorithm, the approach employed by most central banks.

june7b.png


Wrote Bloomberg June 7: “The US trade deficit shrunk in April by the most on record in dollar terms, reflecting a drop in the value of imports amid Covid lockdowns in China while exports climbed. Imports dropped in April as factory activity in China fell to the lowest level since February 2020 amid strict lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19. While manufacturing in the country has improved somewhat since, the measures are still straining already-tenuous global supply chains, especially when coupled with Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deficit with China decreased in April by $8.5 billion, the most in seven years. Imports dropped $10.1 billion, also the most since 2015.”

The important story is the diametric opposite of Bloomberg’s report: Despite the Covid lockdown, China’s economy continued to export more than ever to the United States. What we observe in the data is the resilience, not the fragility, of the Chinese economy, and the ever-growing dependence of the United States on Chinese manufacturing.

june7a.png

It is noteworthy that before the Trump tariffs went into effect, China’s own reporting of its exports to the US was consistently lower than US reporting of its imports from China, probably because Chinese exports underreport export earnings in order to squirrel away funds in overseas accounts. After the Trump tariffs went into effect in August 2019, however, China’s export numbers exceeded US import numbers.

In a June 2021 study, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors explained the switch:

“The United States’ bilateral goods trade deficit with China appeared to have narrowed substantially since the escalation of the US-China trade conflict in 2018, or so US trade data suggest. By contrast, the Chinese data tell a much different story: The deficit, as implied by China’s bilateral surplus, nearly reached historical highs by the end of 2020.

“Historically, the discrepancy between these trade balance figures had remained fairly predictable and stable. But with the onset of the trade conflict, US-reported import values from China have fallen more sharply than the China-reported export values to the United States. Two reasons are likely responsible for this phenomenon: (1) US importers underreporting Chinese imports in order to evade US tariffs, and (2) Chinese exporters reporting higher exports due to changes in tax incentives in China.”

New data from May

China May trade surplus with U.S. at $36.1 bln​

BEIJING — China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $36.1 billion in May, compared with a $32.2 billion surplus in April, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Thursday.


The US has high jobless rates and still is attractive for immigrants who would be willing to work in factories, in order to create a better life for themselves. With that in mind, i find it strange that America is de-industrializing day by day.
 
The US has high jobless rates and still is attractive for immigrants who would be willing to work in factories, in order to create a better life for themselves. With that in mind, i find it strange that America is de-industrializing day by day.
impossible.

high inflation is bound to be accompanied by low unemployment. With such high inflation in USA, the unemployment rate will certainly not be too high.

Even if the US unemployment rate will rise with the Fed's interest rate rise, at least this year's unemployment rate will be low.
 
The US has high jobless rates and still is attractive for immigrants who would be willing to work in factories, in order to create a better life for themselves. With that in mind, i find it strange that America is de-industrializing day by day.
Printing dollars is an easier way to enjoy the rest of their lives. US never plans for the future.
 
impossible.

high inflation is bound to be accompanied by low unemployment. With such high inflation in USA, the unemployment rate will certainly not be too high.

Even if the US unemployment rate will rise with the Fed's interest rate rise, at least this year's unemployment rate will be low.
The real unemployment rate is significantly higher than the official numbers. There are probably tens of millions of people who are jobless and dosent bother to register themselves as unemployed. Some may have given up. Others have found small niche «jobs» that go unregistred in the tax system. Others might be physically or psychologically «not fit».

We have the same issue in Norway, where the real unemployment rate is much higher than official numbers, because many people live on generous social securities and are not interested in working.
 
The US has high jobless rates and still is attractive for immigrants who would be willing to work in factories, in order to create a better life for themselves. With that in mind, i find it strange that America is de-industrializing day by day.
Um...the jobless rate in the US is 3.5%

United States Unemployment Rate - July 2022 Data - 1948-2021 Historical

The US unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% in July 2022, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.6% in the previous period, while analysts expected it to be unchanged. The number of unemployed persons edged down to 5.7 million. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, at 62.1 percent, and...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com

China's urban unemployment is 5.4%...they don't count those in the countryside.

China Unemployment Rate - July 2022 Data - 2002-2021 Historical - August Forecast

China's surveyed urban unemployment inched down to 5.4% in July 2022 from 5.5% in June. It was the lowest jobless rate since January, amid continued efforts by the government to revive the momentum of economic recovery by further loosening of COVID-restrictions. For this year, the government has...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com
 

