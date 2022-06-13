China exports to US jump, reaching all time high, contrary to press reports​

MH.Yang said: impossible.



high inflation is bound to be accompanied by low unemployment. With such high inflation in USA, the unemployment rate will certainly not be too high.



Even if the US unemployment rate will rise with the Fed's interest rate rise, at least this year's unemployment rate will be low. Click to expand...

The real unemployment rate is significantly higher than the official numbers. There are probably tens of millions of people who are jobless and dosent bother to register themselves as unemployed. Some may have given up. Others have found small niche «jobs» that go unregistred in the tax system. Others might be physically or psychologically «not fit».We have the same issue in Norway, where the real unemployment rate is much higher than official numbers, because many people live on generous social securities and are not interested in working.