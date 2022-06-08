China exports to US jump, contrary to press reports​

China exports to US jump, contrary to press reportsChina trade data seasonally adjusted point to manufacturing strength
The important story is the diametric opposite of Bloomberg’s report: Despite the COVID lockdown, China’s economy continued to export more than ever to the United States. What we observe in the data is the resilience, not the fragility, of the Chinese economy, and the ever-growing dependence of the United States on Chinese manufacturing.
t is noteworthy that before the Trump tariffs went into effect, China’s own reporting of its exports to the US was consistently lower than US reporting of its imports from China, probably because Chinese exports underreport export earnings in order to squirrel away funds in overseas accounts. After the Trump tariffs went into effect in August 2019, however, China’s export numbers exceeded US import numbers.
In a June 2021 study, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors explained the switch:
“The United States’ bilateral goods trade deficit with China appeared to have narrowed substantially since the escalation of the U.S.-China trade conflict in 2018, or so US trade data suggest. By contrast, the Chinese data tell a much different story: The deficit, as implied by China’s bilateral surplus, nearly reached historical highs by the end of 2020.
“Historically, the discrepancy between these trade balance figures had remained fairly predictable and stable. But with the onset of the trade conflict, US-reported import values from China have fallen more sharply than the China-reported export values to the United States. Two reasons are likely responsible for this phenomenon: (1) US importers underreporting Chinese imports in order to evade US tariffs, and (2) Chinese exporters reporting higher exports due to changes in tax incentives in China.”
