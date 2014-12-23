What's new

China Exports of HSR, Trains, Metro, Tram, Rolling Stocks, etc: News

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,206
70
93,456
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Belgrade-Budapest HSR to be built by 2017


Photo: shutterstock.com.

China has signed an agreement with the governments of Serbia, Hungary and Macedonia for the construction of a new high-speed railway between Belgrade and Budapest.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the railway would be complete within the next two years. Feasibility studies are expected to to be carried out by June next year and the project completed by June 2017.

The new 200km/h line will reduce travel times from eight to around two-and-a-half hours between the two capital cities.
 
cnleio

cnleio

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 23, 2012
10,571
19
30,436
Country
China
Location
China
Great News !

03.17 China media news, 2015.03.14 Both Thailand and China government signed official agreement to build HSR in thailand. China will take charge of HSR design & tech supports, Thailand is responsible for land acquisition, basic infrastructure building and electric-power supply.

中泰铁路协议签署 中方负责全部高技术装备/Thailand-China HSR agreement signed
20150317171128534.jpg

据财新网17日消息，中泰两国铁路合作项目已于3月14日正式签署合同，泰国负责征地、基础性土建和电力供应，中国则负责设计，以及技术含量高的基建、装备，提供所有轨道、信号和车辆。 铁路运营和线路维护则由两国共同负责。

据知情人士透露，中泰两国将成立合资公司，分期负责铁路维护工作。具体分工是，第1-3年由中方负责，第4-7年双方共同负责，7年后由泰方全权负责，中方将作为顾问。上述合同还规定，中方主要负责修建山谷地带路线，建后维修主要分三个阶段，前1-3年中方负责，4-7年中泰共同维护，第7年之后由泰方自主负责。

据了解，中泰铁路项目的资金将来自泰国财政拨款、国内贷款和中方贷款，泰方请求中方提供更低额度的利率及更长的免息期。但涉及两国借贷法律的具体细节，还有待进一步磋商，双方计划于5月初在中国昆明召开会议进行讨论。

此外，将有国内调查机构在本月内对中泰铁路线路建设进行可行性调研，调研结果将于今年5月公布。为此，中国交通部和泰国铁道机构将成立协调办事处，对工程前期准备工作和预算进行跟进。

中国铁路总公司人士对财新记者表示，目前中铁总公司已委派副总经理黄民具体负责高铁走出去项目，其今年以来已多次联合相关制造和基建企业召开协调会。围绕一带一路与28个国家进行交流和沟通。该人士称，目前中国高铁走出去进展最快的是俄罗斯的“莫斯科—喀山”高铁，其次是中泰铁路项目，新马高铁也在运作中。

另据中国轨道交通装备企业的内部人士透露，“莫斯科—喀山”高铁车辆项目具体由中国北车负责跟进，中泰铁路车辆项目则由中国南车跟进。

中泰铁路合作项目来之不易，在2013年10月两国总理签署备忘录后，泰国政局动荡，合作一度被蒙上阴影。直到2014年12月19日，国务院总理李克强与泰国总理巴育共同签署了两份备忘录，时隔一年后中泰铁路合作重新开启。从去年签署的备忘录来看，中泰铁路时速降级，最高时速从2013年拟议的时速200公里以上降低到160公里，因此这条铁路并非严格意义的高铁。
Click to expand...

@AndrewJin, Any today English news about Thailand-China HSR agreement signed ? Pls add here.
 
Keel

Keel

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 29, 2014
3,540
-14
9,376
Country
China
Location
Greece
Rolling stock company forges ahead in Russia
China Daily, May 6, 2015


Visitors from Russia, Brazil and Iran at Changchun Railway Vehicles Co Ltd, a unit of CNR Corp. A consortium of two Russian companies and China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd has won the contract for engineering research, development, project planning and design documentation of the Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's rolling stock makers are anticipating more exports of high-speed train technologies to Russia, after a consortium of a Chinese railway engineering survey and design company and two Russian firms won the bid for a high-speed rail project linking Moscow to Kazan in Russia.

The Russian Railways signed a 20 billion rouble ($390 million) agreement with the consortium of two Russian companies and China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd for engineering research, development, project planning, land survey and design documentation for the construction of the high-speed rail line, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

"The contract win will spur other Chinese firms to participate in similar projects, including those for infrastructure creation and supply of high-speed trains," said an unnamed official from CNR Corp, a Chinese trainmaker.

"The Moscow-Kazan project could be a milestone for China's high-speed train exports," the official said. After the high-speed rail project in Mexico was put on hold, Chinese trainmakers have been seeking alternative global markets for high-speed train exports.

Although CNR Corp and CSR Corp have exported rolling stock to many countries, China is yet to export high-speed trains with operating speeds in excess of 250 kilometers per hour.

The high-speed model operating on the Harbin-Dalian railway since late 2012 could adapt well to the Moscow-Kazan railway once it is built, as it operates well under ambient temperatures of up to minus 40 C at a speed of more than 300 km per hour, he said.

Yu Weiping, vice-president of CNR Corp, in February said that the China-Russia project would be a major focus for the trainmaker this year and the company has provided an initial technical roadmap and plan for local production to its partners.

CREEC, the Chengdu-based unit of China Railway Group Ltd, got a qualification certificate to conduct engineering survey and design in Russia in late March. Work under the contract will be completed by the end of 2016.

The Russian-Chinese consortium is "the most promising professional community that integrates decades of good practice and successful experience in the implementation of high-speed rail construction projects and other major Russian infrastructure projects", the Russian Railways said in a statement.

China and Russia have established a working group to promote the project, said China Railway Corp spokesman Han Jiangping.

In October, the Russian Transport Ministry, Russian Railways, the National Development and Reform Commission and China Railway Corp signed a memorandum on the development of high-speed railway communication.

The length of the Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway is expected to be around 770 kilometers and it will run through seven Russian regions with a total population of more than 25 million.

The total investment in the project is estimated to be more than 1 trillion roubles, with some experts indicating that the project could also be a part of the new Silk Road.

The rail link connecting Moscow and Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, a Russian republic, could go through Kazakhstan and be extended to China, Russia's Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said in February, according to the Russian News Agency.

Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.
 
G

Galad

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2014
535
-2
757
Country
Bulgaria
Location
Bulgaria
China altogether will invest around 1/3 of the cost. Planned HSR will also link all major cities between Moscow and Kazan. From what I've read what is possible from required equipment will be produced locally, rest will be delivered by Chinese companies. All payment in local currencies.
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,206
70
93,456
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Thailand hopes for China to help build high-speed railway
July 22, 2015
Thai parliamentary leader Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said Tuesday that his country hopes very much for China to help build high-speed rail as soon as possible so as to further improve domestic infrastructure.

The president of the National Legislative Assembly made the remarks during talks with Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who arrived here in the morning for a four-day visit.

The speaker said the Thai parliament is trying its best to quicken the steps in interlinking Thailand's and China's infrastructure, especially in the building of high-speed railways, which is part of the practical cooperation between the two neighbors.

"Your visit to Thailand will further improve the already good relationship between our two countries and further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries as well," he said.

Yu said that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic ties and that his visit to Thailand is therefore of special importance.

China, he said, is willing to be Thailand's close friend, good neighbor and good partner.

Thailand is the first leg of Yu's two-nation tour, which will also take him to Indonesia.
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,775
Country
China
Location
China
Laos and China to Build Bridge to Thailand as Part of Railway Project

2015-07-20


Laos hopes a railway between Vietnam and Thailand and another connecting Thailand and China will help drive socio-economic development in the impoverished country.


UPDATED at 1:04 p.m. EST on 2015-07-20

Laos and China will jointly build a bridge linking the Southeast Asian nation with northeastern Thailand as part of a U.S. $7.2 billion high-speed railway project that has been delayed by numerous setbacks for more than four years, a Lao government official said.

Officials from both sides agreed to construct the bridge over the Mekong River to link Laos with Thailand’s Nong Khai province during a meeting in which they resolved to build the much-delayed rail line from Kunming in south China’s Yunnan province to the Lao capital Vientiane, a high-ranking official in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport told RFA’s Lao Service.

The decision was made when a Lao delegation led by Lattanamany Khounnyvong, deputy minister of public works and transport, met with a team of Chinese government officials in China on July 3-6.

“The result of the meeting between Lao and Chinese delegations in China is that both sides agreed to identify the area to link the railway to Thailand’s Nong Khai province, and will build new bridge for the railway separately,” he said.

Landlocked Laos expects the railway’s 420-kilometer (261-mile) route through the country to lower the cost of exports and consumer goods while boosting socioeconomic development in the impoverished nation of nearly 7 million people. It is part of a longer railway that will extend southward through the Malay peninsula to Singapore.

“In addition, both sides agreed to take five years to complete construction of a 500-kilometer (310-mile) leg of the railway in China and in Laos, although they did not schedule a start date, said the official, who declined to be named.

Political and financial setbacks have delayed the Lao-China stretch of the railway. The original construction plan called for work to begin in 2011 and be completed this year, according to the state-owned Vientiane Times.

Although the official said Lao and Chinese negotiators could not agree on how to finance the project, a report on GoKunming.com earlier this month said the countries had agreed to a 40-60 split of the initial financing costs.

Laos will pay 40 percent, or U.S. $840 million, of the initial construction costs, while China will pay 60 percent, or U.S. $1.26 billion, the report said.

Chinese venture capital firms would contribute the remaining U.S. $5.1 billion, and receive substantial stakes in the railway once it has been completed, it said.

Last month, RFA reported that Laos was setting up a joint company with China to oversee the construction and financing of the project, which a transport ministry official who declined to be named said would cost under U.S. $7 billion, less than the original amount of U.S. $7.2 billion cited by both countries at the recent meeting.

‘The answer is yes’

After the meeting between Lao and Chinese delegations, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath, who is in charge of economic affairs, told lawmakers at a parliamentary session on July 9 that the rail line would definitely be built.

“I thank all the people’s representatives for their many questions,” he was quoted by Lao National TV as saying. “The first [question] is if the railway will really be constructed. The answer is yes.”

Somsavat also said Lao officials could not yet estimate how many passengers from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore would use the railway once it was linked to Thailand.

“If we have it first, people will use it, and they we can say,” he told lawmakers.

Following his comments, some citizens expressed concern about whether the high-cost railway project would be worthwhile for people in the country.

“It is not necessary to invest a large sum of money in the railway project,” a resident of Luang Namth province where the railway begins in the northernmost region of Laos, told RFA. “Each province has many problems with roads. Why not use that money to build standard roads throughout the country, which is what people really need?”

Lao officials in charge of the railway project have yet not publicly disclosed maintenance and other costs not included in the $7.2 billion price tag.

http://www.rfa.org/english/news/lao.../MTbGPIkFEbSKs2Ak20wXAyXkjj6/0=&b=0&f=norefer
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,206
70
93,456
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cirr said:
Laos and China to Build Bridge to Thailand as Part of Railway Project

2015-07-20


Laos hopes a railway between Vietnam and Thailand and another connecting Thailand and China will help drive socio-economic development in the impoverished country.


UPDATED at 1:04 p.m. EST on 2015-07-20

Laos and China will jointly build a bridge linking the Southeast Asian nation with northeastern Thailand as part of a U.S. $7.2 billion high-speed railway project that has been delayed by numerous setbacks for more than four years, a Lao government official said.

Officials from both sides agreed to construct the bridge over the Mekong River to link Laos with Thailand’s Nong Khai province during a meeting in which they resolved to build the much-delayed rail line from Kunming in south China’s Yunnan province to the Lao capital Vientiane, a high-ranking official in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport told RFA’s Lao Service.

The decision was made when a Lao delegation led by Lattanamany Khounnyvong, deputy minister of public works and transport, met with a team of Chinese government officials in China on July 3-6.

“The result of the meeting between Lao and Chinese delegations in China is that both sides agreed to identify the area to link the railway to Thailand’s Nong Khai province, and will build new bridge for the railway separately,” he said.

Landlocked Laos expects the railway’s 420-kilometer (261-mile) route through the country to lower the cost of exports and consumer goods while boosting socioeconomic development in the impoverished nation of nearly 7 million people. It is part of a longer railway that will extend southward through the Malay peninsula to Singapore.

“In addition, both sides agreed to take five years to complete construction of a 500-kilometer (310-mile) leg of the railway in China and in Laos, although they did not schedule a start date, said the official, who declined to be named.

Political and financial setbacks have delayed the Lao-China stretch of the railway. The original construction plan called for work to begin in 2011 and be completed this year, according to the state-owned Vientiane Times.

Although the official said Lao and Chinese negotiators could not agree on how to finance the project, a report on GoKunming.com earlier this month said the countries had agreed to a 40-60 split of the initial financing costs.

Laos will pay 40 percent, or U.S. $840 million, of the initial construction costs, while China will pay 60 percent, or U.S. $1.26 billion, the report said.

Chinese venture capital firms would contribute the remaining U.S. $5.1 billion, and receive substantial stakes in the railway once it has been completed, it said.

Last month, RFA reported that Laos was setting up a joint company with China to oversee the construction and financing of the project, which a transport ministry official who declined to be named said would cost under U.S. $7 billion, less than the original amount of U.S. $7.2 billion cited by both countries at the recent meeting.

‘The answer is yes’

After the meeting between Lao and Chinese delegations, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath, who is in charge of economic affairs, told lawmakers at a parliamentary session on July 9 that the rail line would definitely be built.

“I thank all the people’s representatives for their many questions,” he was quoted by Lao National TV as saying. “The first [question] is if the railway will really be constructed. The answer is yes.”

Somsavat also said Lao officials could not yet estimate how many passengers from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore would use the railway once it was linked to Thailand.

“If we have it first, people will use it, and they we can say,” he told lawmakers.

Following his comments, some citizens expressed concern about whether the high-cost railway project would be worthwhile for people in the country.

“It is not necessary to invest a large sum of money in the railway project,” a resident of Luang Namth province where the railway begins in the northernmost region of Laos, told RFA. “Each province has many problems with roads. Why not use that money to build standard roads throughout the country, which is what people really need?”

Lao officials in charge of the railway project have yet not publicly disclosed maintenance and other costs not included in the $7.2 billion price tag.

http://www.rfa.org/english/news/laos/bridge-to-thailand-part-of-railway-project-07202015102910.htmlu=gbfWiF6aUCwmHCUkpklWPkmpWcrNA0LoT1fzJH7tY8RAT9MVWwF1gRbzw89+Rk6XucKlg3JdIvhyhI5Gj3cH5SjnGISrlOaUJ/MTbGPIkFEbSKs2Ak20wXAyXkjj6/0=&b=0&f=norefer
Click to expand...
China is literally weaving the region and beyond with iron threads. Certain regional and global powers, on the other, resort to the only available diplomacy they are capable of utilizing: Military.

We witness a deep clash between two discourses.
 
D

dy1022

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2015
1,133
-8
3,453
Country
China
Location
China
China, Indonesia launch joint venture for Jakarta-Bandung railway project - Xinhua | English.news.cn

China, Indonesia launch joint venture for Jakarta-Bandung railway project
English.news.cn 2015-10-16 12:22:44



JAKARTA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of Chinese and Indonesian consortiums signed an agreement here on Friday to launch a joint venture for a railway linking Jakarta with West Java provincial capital of Bandung.

The deal was signed by Chairman of PT Pillar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia Sahala Lumban Gaol and Yang Zhongmin, chairman of China Railway Co. Ltd. at a ceremony attended by Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng.

The 5.5-billion-U.S. dollar project will be conducted on business to business basis in which the Indonesian side controls 60 percent of the joint venture's stake, while the Chinese partner controls the remaining 40 percent share.

The 150-km medium-speed railway is expected to have a speed of between 200 to 250 km per hour.





 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,206
70
93,456
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
dy1022 said:
China, Indonesia launch joint venture for Jakarta-Bandung railway project - Xinhua | English.news.cn

China, Indonesia launch joint venture for Jakarta-Bandung railway project
English.news.cn 2015-10-16 12:22:44



JAKARTA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of Chinese and Indonesian consortiums signed an agreement here on Friday to launch a joint venture for a railway linking Jakarta with West Java provincial capital of Bandung.

The deal was signed by Chairman of PT Pillar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia Sahala Lumban Gaol and Yang Zhongmin, chairman of China Railway Co. Ltd. at a ceremony attended by Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng.

The 5.5-billion-U.S. dollar project will be conducted on business to business basis in which the Indonesian side controls 60 percent of the joint venture's stake, while the Chinese partner controls the remaining 40 percent share.

The 150-km medium-speed railway is expected to have a speed of between 200 to 250 km per hour.





Click to expand...
Here is :cheers: to the further development of China-Indonesia economic and strategic partnership.
 
CountStrike

CountStrike

FULL MEMBER
Dec 23, 2014
690
1
914
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Construction of Jakarta-Bandung Railway to Start Nov. 9

Jakarta. Construction of a new railway line between Jakarta and Bandung is set to begin early next month, an official said on Friday.

The $5.5 billion projectis a joint venture between China Railway International and a consortium of Indonesian state-owned companies, called Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI).

Sahala Lumban Gaol, the chairman of the joint venture and an adviser to the minister for state-owned enterprises, said work on the medium-speed railway line would begin on Nov. 9, with the project expected to be finished by the end of 2018 and commuter services to commence in the first quarter of 2019.

The PSBI will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture, while China Railway International, which will hold the rest, will fund 75 percent of the project.

Sahala reiterated the government’s line that the project would not rely on any state funding, with financing already agreed on under a business-to-business scheme.

He said the project would boost the economy in the areas through which the railway line will cut.

“We will develop locations where stations will be placed for the Jakarta-Bandung corridor,” he said.

The government had earlier proposed building a high-speed line between the two cities, with bids from China and Japan being considered. However, the administration of President Joko Widodo pulled a last-minute switch on the eve of announcing the bid winner, saying it was no longer interested in a high-speed line – much to the chagrin of the Japanese, who had already spent millions of dollars on a feasibility study for the project.

While analysts have welcomed the scrapping of the high-speed project – the 150-kilometer distance between Jakarta and Bandung would mean the train would never reach anywhere near its top speed – they have also questioned the need for a medium speed line, given that there is already a train service between the cities, as well as a toll road.

Construction of Jakarta-Bandung Railway to Start Nov. 9 | Jakarta Globe
 
ahojunk

ahojunk

RETIRED INTL MOD
Nov 17, 2014
5,147
6
13,687
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
I hope this thread will help to consolidate news in other countries that China exports to.
From what I can see, China is a big player in other countries' HSR, trains, metros, tram, etc.
Let's put all these transportation news in this thread.

@AndrewJin @TaiShang @JSCh @GS Zhou @Chinese Bamboo @Chinese-Dragon @Daniel808 @onebyone @cnleio @qwerrty @hexagonsnow @Tiqiu @Mista @rott @powastick @Jlaw @Beast @S10 @Shotgunner51 @terranMarine @Dungeness @dy1022 etal
----------------
China to build 400km/h train for Russia's high-speed railway
Published time: 6 Jun, 2016

57554a99c361884b448b457e.jpg


China is developing a new generation of trains capable of reaching speeds of 400 kilometers per hour for Russia's Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway, the China Daily reports.

"The train… will have wheels that can be adjusted to fit various gauges on other countries' tracks, compared with trains now that need to have their wheels changed before entering foreign systems," Jia Limin, the head of China's high-speed rail innovation program told the media.

Trains in Russia run on a 1520mm track, compared to the narrower 1435mm track used in Europe and China.

"Once the new bullet train is put into service, it will operate on China's rail network as well as on the Moscow-Kazan high-speed line in Russia, which is designed for 400 km/h trains," he added.

The new 770 kilometers of track between Moscow and Russia’s Tatarstan capital Kazan will stretch through seven regions of Russia. The track is a joint project of Moscow and Beijing.

It will have fifteen stops, including Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Cheboksary and Kazan. The journey from Moscow to Kazan currently takes 12 hours, will be reduced to just 3.5 hours.

57554b36c361884c448b457a.jpg

Map of the route from Moscow to Kazan

Trains traveling between China and Russia need their wheels changed when crossing the border, as Russia uses a wider track gauge. The new bullet train will not require this procedure, saving time and money, Jia said.

According to Russian Railways, Beijing is ready to provide a $6 billion loan for the Moscow-Kazan high-speed rail. The overall cost of the project is expected to exceed $15 billion.

In the future, the Moscow – Kazan route may become a part of a $100 billion high-speed railway between Moscow and Beijing. The railway may also be connected to Beijing’s New Silk Road project, which will link China to markets in Europe and the Middle East.
 
Last edited:
AndrewJin

AndrewJin

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 23, 2015
15,100
22
50,777
Country
China
Location
China
June 2016
Another EMU is ready to be shipped to Macedonia
after trial in Beijing's circular experimental railway
005UD63djw1f44iftfhmkj31a80qo492.jpg


CRRC EMUs in Macedonia's capital city
5d88e188gw1ey07nz72rjj20ms0fdgn4.jpg
5d88e188gw1ey07o0cuz5j20ms0fdq48.jpg
5d88e188gw1ey07nzohjdj20ms0fddgx.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker China surpasses US and becomes Germany's top export market in Q2 Europe & Russia 3
Chanakyaa China buys Indian goods at full force amid India’s ‘Boycott China’ movement; exports to dragon rise 78% World Affairs 79
beijingwalker China – Surprising resilience of august exports amid the global pandemic China & Far East 0
onebyone China’s export machine keeps humming, despite geopolitical woes and decoupling pressure China & Far East 0
beijingwalker China's August exports surged 11.6%, following a 10.4% increase in July China & Far East 3
F-22Raptor U.S. Weighs Export Controls on China’s Top Chip Maker China & Far East 4
beijingwalker Featured China's Export Are Surging Despite Tariffs And Coronavirus China & Far East 4
Zsari TikTok Deal Is Complicated by New Rules From China Over Tech Exports China & Far East 3
Feng Leng China could weaponise drug exports to retaliate against US chip restrictions, Beijing adviser says Americas 0
beijingwalker Featured China exports hit $237.6bn value in July, 7.2% jump year-on-year, trade surplus jumped to $62.3bn China & Far East 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top