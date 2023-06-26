What's new

China Exports More Cars Than Japan on Sales Surge to Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China Exports More Cars Than Japan on Sales Surge to Russia

  • Brands including BYD are bolstering efforts to expand abroad
  • AlixPartners sees global car sales growing 5% this year

June 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM GMT+8


China sold more cars abroad than any other nation in the first quarter in part because of a sales jump to customers in Russia.
The Asian country exported 1.07 million vehicles in the three months through March, overtaking long-time leader Japan, consultancy AlixPartners said Monday.

China Exports More Cars Than Japan on Sales Surge to Russia

China sold more cars abroad than any other nation in the first quarter in part because of a sales jump to customers in Russia.
