China Exports More Cars Than Japan on Sales Surge to Russia​

Brands including BYD are bolstering efforts to expand abroad

AlixPartners sees global car sales growing 5% this year

June 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM GMT+8China sold more cars abroad than any other nation in the first quarter in part because of a sales jump to customers in Russia.The Asian country exported 1.07 million vehicles in the three months through March, overtaking long-time leader Japan, consultancy AlixPartners said Monday.