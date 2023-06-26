beijingwalker
China Exports More Cars Than Japan on Sales Surge to Russia
- Brands including BYD are bolstering efforts to expand abroad
- AlixPartners sees global car sales growing 5% this year
June 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM GMT+8
China sold more cars abroad than any other nation in the first quarter in part because of a sales jump to customers in Russia.
The Asian country exported 1.07 million vehicles in the three months through March, overtaking long-time leader Japan, consultancy AlixPartners said Monday.
