CM-400 is far far more advanced than india's bhramos whatever missile:It travels much faster (Mach-4) and similar range (300km range limited by international pact, can be extended to much more), and much compactly design than bromos.Each FC-1 can carry 2 CM-400 missiles, whilst the much heavier Su-30MKI can only carry a single bhramos whatever.CM-400 launching:Two CM-400 carried by PAF's FC-1:Brief introduction of CM-400:CM-400 in airshow:Source: