China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
- By Chloe Kim & Kelly Ng
- BBC News
Updated 9 hours ago
IMAGE SOURCE,AFP VIA GETTY
Image caption,
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared a Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'
China has expelled Canada's consul in Shanghai in retaliation for Ottawa sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian MP.
On Monday, Canada declared China's diplomat Zhao Wei "persona non grata" and ordered her to leave the country.
In response, China on Tuesday ordered the removal of Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, Canada's diplomat in its Shanghai Consulate.
"China reserves the right to further react," Beijing said in a statement.
Beijing's move comes after Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat accused of intimidating a Canadian MP.
