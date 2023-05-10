China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move​

By Chloe Kim & Kelly Ng

BBC News

8 May 2023Updated 9 hours agoIMAGE SOURCE,AFP VIA GETTYImage caption,Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared a Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'On Monday, Canada declared China's diplomat Zhao Wei "persona non grata" and ordered her to leave the country.In response, China on Tuesday ordered the removal of Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, Canada's diplomat in its Shanghai Consulate."China reserves the right to further react," Beijing said in a statement.