China Expects to Open New Shanghai Shipyard for Navy Construction in 2023

The new shipyard is expected to build amphibious assault ships, amphibious landing ships, frigates, and other vessels.

December 27, 2021

There is already concern within the Department of Defense that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is now larger than the U.S. Navy. That threat is compounded by the rapid pace of Chinese shipbuilding.

