China expects Bangladesh will not join Quad​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: March 13, 2022 16:02:38China believes that Bangladesh will not join the Quad alliance as the country has said that it will not join any military alliance.Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming said this on Sunday in a press briefing.Though the US and it’s Allie’s said that Quad is not against China, practically it’s a military alliance targeting China, he observed hoping that Bangladesh will take a wise decision regarding joining such an alliance.I know the basic thing of Bangladesh’s foreign policy is friendship to all, malice to none, Mr Li said apparently defending his belief.He also expressed his ignorance about the media reports which said China is establishing a missive repairing facility in Bangladesh.So far China’s policy is that it will not set up any military facility in any territory outside China, he added.The ambassador also indicated that Rohingya repatriation might start this year.China has been taking relentless efforts to ensure safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the displaced people since the beginning of the crisis but it is true that so far no visible progress can be made regarding repatriation, he noted.But we hope that by this year we can achieve something, he added.Responding to a question he said China’s share in Bangladesh’s overseas loan portfolio is only around 5 per cent and that is why the notion that Bangladesh might fall into Chinese debt trap is totally illogical.He said that Chinese investment in Bangladesh has increased by 300 per cent and it will further increase after the beginning of the operation of the Chinese Economic Zone in Chittagong.This zone awaits the approval of the Bangladesh government and he hoped that very soon it will be approved.Regarding the Ukraine war, he said that both Russia and Ukraine are China’s friends and China wants that the conflict will be ended through negotiations in a peaceful manner.Mr Li reminded that Both Bangladesh and China maintained similar position regarding the Ukraine issue.Replying to a question he said pandemic, and land acquisition were the main problems behind the delay in the implementation of the China-funded projects in Bangladesh.He also pointed out that the Chinese Belt and Road programme does not lose momentum as off late 10 more new countries had joined the programme.He informed that students who study in China can soon will be able to return to China under a special pilot project. Only 10 countries are included in the pilot programme and Bangladesh is one of these.Despite pandemic issuing visas to the businessmen of Bangladesh was not stopped, he mentioned.Editor of the Business Standard, Inam Ahmed moderated the press event titled ‘Spring Dialogue with China’.