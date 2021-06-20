China expected to invade Taiwan by 2030 - In depth analysis || 12 mins video

Titanium100
Very solid analysis
The reasoon why it is pushed to 2030 is due to President Xi's desire to cement his legacy.. He wants to go down as second Mao to become immortalized.. He will likely step down in mid 2035.. So he will get the job down in 2030-2031
Keep in mind they want minimal collateral damage considering China considers Taiwanese civilians are Chinese citizens.
The first step will be air superiority and SEAD / DEAD of Taiwanese airspace and Taiwanese air defense.
Second step is destruction of coastal defenses by J-16 fighter bombers.
Third step is amphibious assault by Type 071 / 075 / 076 supported by several carriers and dozens of Type 055 destroyers.
Legacy will come for the party, but not in Xi's time. China has existed for thousands of years continuously while all the others have fallen. The reason is patience.
If he goes for another term after his two term limit, then he will stay in power until death or except there is a political turmoil from within the party to remove him(which is highly unlikely since he has already created some sort of personality cult, unlike his predecessors who avoided focusing everything on themselves but relied on the party as a collective whole).
Taking Taiwan becomes possible during Xi's era and the 2030s sound like a time it could happen. Logisitically it could happen
Isn't Boris Johnson the dictator in Britain? I'm not so familiar with British politics. Would appreciate it if someone can fill me in.
History has proven that : Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
By 2050 or 2060 US would be only a third White. By then US economy will be heavily strained by welfare economy. US will have trouble defending Taiwan by that time.I expect CPC to make USA sell Taiwan again. USA sold Taiwan in 1979 to China, withdrawing all troops there, closing all bases.
This is one important step towards unification.
In return China agree join USA against USSR, and to support USD hegemon. Many credited Paul Volcker for saving USD, and no one will ever tell you China plays a important part.
What the Fuk.. The world might not even be around at that timethey can wait until 2100 or so if that's necessary.