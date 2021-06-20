China expected to invade Taiwan by 2030 - In depth analysis || 12 mins video

Not by 2030 by I think by 2050 to 2060 time frame. By then China will have at least 10 aircraft carrier strike groups and dozens of H-20 and hundreds of J-20 and 6th generation J-40.



Keep in mind they want minimal collateral damage considering China considers Taiwanese civilians are Chinese citizens.



The first step will be air superiority and SEAD / DEAD of Taiwanese airspace and Taiwanese air defense.



Second step is destruction of coastal defenses by J-16 fighter bombers.



Third step is amphibious assault by Type 071 / 075 / 076 supported by several carriers and dozens of Type 055 destroyers.



The whole operation will make Normandy landing look like a walk in the park.