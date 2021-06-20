What's new

China expected to invade Taiwan by 2030 - In depth analysis || 12 mins video

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,690
-19
9,333
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Not by 2030 by I think by 2050 to 2060 time frame. By then China will have at least 10 aircraft carrier strike groups and dozens of H-20 and hundreds of J-20 and 6th generation J-40.

Keep in mind they want minimal collateral damage considering China considers Taiwanese civilians are Chinese citizens.

The first step will be air superiority and SEAD / DEAD of Taiwanese airspace and Taiwanese air defense.

Second step is destruction of coastal defenses by J-16 fighter bombers.

Third step is amphibious assault by Type 071 / 075 / 076 supported by several carriers and dozens of Type 055 destroyers.

The whole operation will make Normandy landing look like a walk in the park.
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,721
-7
2,579
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tai Hai Chen said:
Not by 2030 by I think by 2050 to 2060 time frame. By then China will have at least 10 aircraft carrier strike groups and dozens of H-20 and hundreds of J-20 and 6th generation J-40.

Keep in mind they want minimal collateral damage considering China considers Taiwanese civilians are Chinese citizens.

The first step will be air superiority and SEAD / DEAD of Taiwanese airspace and Taiwanese air defense.

Second step is destruction of coastal defenses by J-16 fighter bombers.

Third step is amphibious assault by Type 071 / 075 / 076 supported by several carriers and dozens of Type 055 destroyers.
Click to expand...
The reasoon why it is pushed to 2030 is due to President Xi's desire to cement his legacy.. He wants to go down as second Mao to become immortalized.. He will likely step down in mid 2035.. So he will get the job down in 2030-2031
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,690
-19
9,333
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Titanium100 said:
The reasoon why it is pushed to 2030 is due to President Xi's desire to cement his legacy.. He wants to go down as second Mao to become immortalized.. He will likely step down in mid 2035.. So he will get the job down in 2030-2031
Click to expand...
Legacy will come for the party, but not in Xi's time. China has existed for thousands of years continuously while all the others have fallen. The reason is patience.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,591
17
8,400
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
The reasoon why it is pushed to 2030 is due to President Xi's desire to cement his legacy.. He wants to go down as second Mao to become immortalized.. He will likely step down in mid 2035.. So he will get the job down in 2030-2031
Click to expand...
If he goes for another term after his two term limit, then he will stay in power until death or except there is a political turmoil from within the party to remove him(which is highly unlikely since he has already created some sort of personality cult, unlike his predecessors who avoided focusing everything on themselves but relied on the party as a collective whole).
History has proven that : Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. :partay:
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,721
-7
2,579
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tai Hai Chen said:
Legacy will come for the party, but not in Xi's time. China has existed for thousands of years continuously while all the others have fallen. The reason is patience.
Click to expand...
Taking Taiwan becomes possible during Xi's era and the 2030s sound like a time it could happen. Logisitically it could happen
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,690
-19
9,333
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
mike2000 is back said:
If he goes for another term after his two term limit, then he will stay in power until death or except there is a political turmoil from within the party to remove him(which is highly unlikely since he has already created some sort of personality cult, unlike his predecessors who avoided focusing everything on themselves but relied on the party as a collective whole).
History has proven that : Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. :partay:
Click to expand...
Isn't Boris Johnson the dictator in Britain? I'm not so familiar with British politics. Would appreciate it if someone can fill me in.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,254
-17
3,677
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
I expect CPC to make USA sell Taiwan again. USA sold Taiwan in 1979 to China, withdrawing all troops there, closing all bases.

This is one important step towards unification.

In return China agree join USA against USSR, and to support USD hegemon. Many credited Paul Volcker for saving USD, and no one will ever tell you China plays a important part.
 
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
867
-5
1,329
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
The longer the time, the greater China's win rate. For a perfect win with minimal loss, they can wait until 2100 or so if that's necessary.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,690
-19
9,333
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Song Hong said:
I expect CPC to make USA sell Taiwan again. USA sold Taiwan in 1979 to China, withdrawing all troops there, closing all bases.

This is one important step towards unification.

In return China agree join USA against USSR, and to support USD hegemon. Many credited Paul Volcker for saving USD, and no one will ever tell you China plays a important part.
Click to expand...
By 2050 or 2060 US would be only a third White. By then US economy will be heavily strained by welfare economy. US will have trouble defending Taiwan by that time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 4, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom