China Evergrande cancels land deal for US$818 million refund to overcome liquidity crisis, end grandiose football stadium plan

Any indication what the vacany figures in China in general? Families spending so much to buy 2nd and 3rd homes as investment properties is bound to fail unless other people have to live in them.



What is the current rate of urbanization and is there room for these units to be filled to deflate this bubble? Once this crisis passes, what it the next growth sector?



30% of the economy is construction. Spending that money on BRI projects (where Chinese investors own foreign properties and don’t just loan money) will probably generate more revenue if countries are helped to be economically well managed.



That stadium could have probably earned back its cost faster if it was built in Nigeria (a country with fast population growth and oil revenue, currently building a pipeline to Europe for sell its gas) rather then where it was built.