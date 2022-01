China EV/NEV Makers December Sales Figures

XPeng delivered record 16,000 vehicles in Dec, up 181% year-on-year

Li Auto delivered record 14,087 vehicles in Dec, up 130% year-on-year

NIO delivered 10,489 vehicles in Dec, up 49.7% from a year earlier

Zeekr delivered 3,796 vehicles in Dec, its third delivery month

Leap Motor delivered record 7,807 vehicles in Dec, up 368% year-on-year

Voyah delivered 3,330 vehicles in Dec, up 192% from Nov