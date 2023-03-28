What's new

China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump, eclipsing Tesla in China EV sales now looks set to overtake Volkswagen

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,180
-23
98,251
Country
China
Location
China

China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump​

March 28, 2023

The automaker has already eclipsed Tesla in China EV sales and the country’s best-selling car brand, Volkswagen, too

BYD.jpg


Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD posted an 11-fold leap in its fourth-quarter profit as it reinforced its lead in the domestic market with a wide range of products.

Net profit for October-December came in at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) versus 602 million yuan a year earlier. For the whole of 2022, net profit increased 446% to 16.6 billion yuan, said the company, which is 12% owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The results were in line with a company forecast published in January.

Bolstered by its Dynasty and Ocean series of plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars, BYD appears set to overtake Volkswagen, which was the best-selling passenger car brand in China last year. BYD, however, took that crown in February for the second month in four.

BYD has also surged past Tesla Inc in China EV sales, accounting for 41% of so-called new energy car sales in the world’s biggest auto market for the first two months of the year. Tesla, by contrast, accounted for 8%.

Amid weakening demand, BYD also offered discounts for its Song Plus and Seal EVs in March, joining many other domestic Chinese automakers in a price war that Tesla started.

www.asiafinancial.com

China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump

The automaker has already eclipsed Tesla in China EV sales and now looks set to overtake the country’s best-selling car brand, Volkswagen, too
www.asiafinancial.com www.asiafinancial.com

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s BYD tops EV sales, outpaces Tesla for 1st time
Replies
6
Views
375
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s EV boom shows grim future for Japanese car giants
Replies
2
Views
216
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car giant BYD on track to overtake Tesla in 2023
Replies
11
Views
536
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
BYD Outsells Tesla in 2022, Delivering 1.86 Million Units, Mainly in China
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BYD Widens Gap with Tesla in Q3 2022, Leads Global EV Market
2
Replies
21
Views
916
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom