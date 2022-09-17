beijingwalker
China EV August- BYD Takes Top Spot, Tesla Falls Out of Top 3 ?
New energy passenger vehicles still maintained an upward growth trend in China, with sales of 530,000 units in August, up 111.4 % year-on-year and 9 % month-on-month. So what are the top 10 car companies?
Sep-16-2022
Top 1: BYD -Sales Volume 168,885 UnitsNot only did BYD take the No. 1 spot in August, but it also set a new record for best sales, a long way from No. 2. BYD's concentrated explosion in the new energy is mainly due to the launch of the DM-I super hybrid system, excellent fuel consumption performance, and green card so that many families are willing to choose it. At the same time, the good reputation brought by DM-I also promoted the development of pure electric vehicle sales. A number of reasons have contributed to BYD's horrible sales performance.
Top 2 : SAIC GM Wuling- Sales Volume 36,173 UnitsSAIC-GM-Wuling ranked second, where most of the sales are provided by Hongguang MINI EV. The main reason for the popularity of the Hongguang MINI EV is that it solves consumers' commuting problems at a price that everyone can accept. At the same time, Wuling also launched Macaron, GameBoy, and other derivative models, so that Hongguang MINI EV becomes more fashionable, especially the recently launched convertible model, the number of reservations exceeded 100,000.
Top 3: Geely Automobile -Sales Volume 35,567 UnitsThe growth of the Geely brand in the new energy field is evident for all to see, which is mainly due to the common loading of the Raytheon hybrid system, which has significantly improved its competitiveness. Meanwhile, high-end electric car brand Krypton delivered more than 7,000 units in August, and the number is likely to continue to rise.
Top 4: Tesla China - Sales Volume 34,502 UnitsAs supply chain capacity returned to normal, Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 delivery times were shortened, helping Tesla break into the top five in August. Tesla has never been short of sales. Monthly sales figures are mainly based on the capacity of its GIGA factory in Shanghai and the volume of exports to Europe.
Right now the EV market in China is a dog-eat-dog situation, all the EV brands are racking their wits about taking the market share. BYD -Build your dream is a leading and diligent EV brand, taking the top 1 position in the EV market in China. Now BYD is also starting its warpath worldwide. Let's see how they will play the role in the worldwide EV market.
