China-Europe freight train trips soar in January - 60% yoy increase

The number of China-Europe freight trains hit 1,165 in January, up 66 percent year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.This was the ninth straight month that China-Europe freight train trips exceeded 1,000, according to the company.The freight trains have played a crucial role in stabilizing the international logistics supply chain, promoting Sino-European trade and helping with the global fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.Some 9.97 million pieces of anti-epidemic supplies, weighing 80,000 tonnes, have been sent to European countries including Germany, Poland and Belgium by the trains since the epidemic outbreak, the company said.