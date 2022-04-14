China-EU trade hits $205 bn in Q1 2022, China’s exports to EU up 21% year on year, imports down 6%​

14 Apr '22Pic: ShutterstockChina-European Union (EU) trade hit 1.31 trillion yuan ($205 billion) in the first three months this year—up by 10.2 per cent from last year, and has seen double digit growth in foreign trade with 14 EU members, according to the Chinese customs department, which recently said China’s exports to EU totalled 864.93 billion yuan, up by 21 per cent year on year (YoY), while imports from there were worth 447.42 billion yuan, down by 6 per cent YoY.Li Kuiwen, spokesperson from the general administration of customs, said China-EU trade had maintained sound momentum in the first three months.In the first quarter, China's import and export volume with Germany reached 355.34 billion yuan, up by 3.5 per cent YoY, accounting for 27.1 per cent of China's overall trade volume with the EU.The country’s import and export volume with the Netherlands, France and Italy also exceeded 100 billion yuan, a state-controlled newspaper in China reported.