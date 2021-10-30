What's new

China establishes "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" with ASEAN

President Xi Jinping announced on Monday several major initiatives to boost economic cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including striving to import $150 billion worth of agricultural products from ASEAN countries over the next five years, offering additional financial assistance to the bloc's economic recovery and anti-epidemic efforts, as well as providing advanced technology.

Xi made the remarks while attending and chairing a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations on Monday via video link.

During the meeting, the two sides jointly announced the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a new milestone for the relationship that will inject new impetus into the development of both the region and the world.


China to buy $150b worth of agricultural goods from ASEAN, in efforts to boost ties - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

China, ASEAN expected to upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership at special summit, as US provocation fails in region - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
