About 100 Taoists make zongzi, glutinous rice dumplings, for Dragon Boat Festival on Laojun Mountain, a sacred Taoist site in Luoyang, Central China's Henan province, May 28, 2017. The rice dumplings were later offered to visitors for free. [Photo/VCG]

An old woman makes zongzi, glutinous rice and fillings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at Wenbi Street in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou province, May 28, 2017. Chinese have the tradition of eating Zongzi during the Dragon Boat Festival, which is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of a year.[Photo/Xinhua]





A villager boils zongzi, glutinous rice and fillings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, in Shegang town of Liuyang city, Central China's Hunan province, May 28, 2017.[Photo/Xinhua]





Tourists enjoy themselves on the beach in Xiamen city, Southeast China's Fujian province, May 29, 2017.[Photo/Xinhua]





Tourists drift at the Jiuwanxi scenic spot in Zigui county, Central China's Hubei province, May 28, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua]

