  Wednesday, July 11, 2018

China Energy/Power Technology, Strategic Layout of Resources: News & Discussions

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Sep 1, 2015.

    China to spend $315 bn on power grid to push clean energy
    September 1, 2015, 4:24 am


    [​IMG]
    China Southern Power Grid Corp, one of China’s two power grid operators, invested 106.7 billion yuan in upgrading infrastructure in rural areas of China in the past five years [Xinhua]


    China’s plans to build a safe and environmentally friendly smart-grid system by 2020 as it promotes the spread of clean energy got a boost with the government gearing up to spend at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) to improve its power grid infrastructure over the next five years.


    Beijing will build long-distance transmission networks and active power distribution networks to fully use hydro power, wind and solar, the country’s top planning body announced earlier this year.

    China’s biggest power distributer, China State Grid Corp., spent about 400 billion yuan ($64 billion) last year on its electricity networks.

    China has pledged to get 20 per cent of its energy by 2030 from renewables and nuclear power, almost double the current share.

    This is a giant step forward in encouraging wide adoption of renewable energy sources。
     
    Yes, grid is critical to clean energy!

    After electricity is generated, you need power grid to get it delivered. By now China is a world leader in advancing its massive power grid. China is top leader in UHV transmission already (China willing to share UHV experience with other countries and also focus on smart grid.

    Smart Grid Development Status

    Since the 2010, China has surpassed US in smart grid investment, far exceeding Japan, South Korea, Spain & Germany.
    [​IMG]
    In 2013, global spending on grid modernization was nearly $15 billion, in which China tops the world and spent $4.3 billion (29% share of global) on smart grid investments, while the U.S. spent $3.6 billion (24% share of the world), according to new figures from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). China is anticipated to spend more than any other country on smart grid developments for several years at least. As China establishes standards, seeks equipment, and develops its own technologies, it will play a central role in setting the tone of smart grid development worldwide, through the sheer size of its smart grid activities.

    As a national priority, with completion planned for 2020, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), which controls electricity distribution, announced that construction will begin on major nationwide grid upgrades in 2011. Cost of the projects is estimated to be $100 billion through 2020. The SGCC, the largest single electric power entity in China, has a multi-stage 10-year plan for the deployment of smart grid.

    The initial phase of the plan calls for pilot programs and planning initiatives through 2010.
    • Set technical and management standard
    • Develop technology and equipment
    • Set development plans and initiate pilot projects
    • Specifically, in 2010, China started construction on the "Two Vertical, Two Horizontal" plan and reach interregional transmission capability of 12.9 GW by the end of the year.
    The second phase, undertaken concurrently, consists of development of standards through 2014 and construction projects beginning in 2011 and running through 2015.
    • Construct UHV grid and urban-rural distribution grid
    • Construct smart grid operation/control and interactive service system
    • Key technological breakthroughs and their applications
    • By 2015, UHV and other intra-regional transmission capacity will be 240 GW. Distribution and power provision will reach a reliability rate of 99.915% or higher in the cities and 99.73% or higher in rural areas. Smart meters will be in widespread use and EV charging stations will have been deployed in numbers that will satisfy demand
    The final phase of the plan focuses on system upgrades that will begin in 2016 and culminate in 2020
    • Complete a strong, smart grid
    • Become world leaders in management, technology and equipment
    • By 2020, UHV and other intra-regional transmission capacity will reach 400 GW, enough to connect all planned coal, hydro, nuclear and wind power to areas with high demand
    [​IMG]
    Key Projects / Programs
    • Smart Community Demonstration Project: The project, consisting of 655 households and 11 buildings, is the first demonstration community built by North China Power Grid as well as the first project constructed under SGCC's guideline on smart communities. The project is located at the Xin'ao Golf Garden residential complex in Langfang, Heibei province, and was completed in September 2010. The project includes a low-voltage electricity network, power usage information collection, an interactive service platform, smart household installment, electric automobile charging facilities, distributed power generation and energy storage, automatic electricity distribution, integrated network using low-voltage fiber optic cables, and AMI meters for electricity, gas and water.
    • National Wind Power Integration Research and Test Center of China: The project centers on the development of renewable energy and clean energy storage. Toward that goal, the SGCC is installing 30 wind turbines with at least 78 MW of generating capacity, 640 kW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, and 2.5 MW of energy storage. Prudent Energy is providing vanadium redox batteries. When it is completed, the testing center will be the largest facility of its kind in t
    • Power System Digital Real-Time Simulation Device: This research project developed the first large-scale power system real-time simulation device. The device can simulate a power system with up to 1,000 generators and 10,000 bus bars. The development of this device will contribute to the safe operation of the power grid by researching the access of new large-scale equipment and enhancing power system incident analysis. The device will also allow equipment tests such as the safe and stable operation and control of a large AC/DC hybrid transmission system.
    • 1000-kV Jindongnan Nanyang-Jingmen Ultra High Voltage (UHV) AC Pilot Project: Construction of a single circuit line of 640 kilometers, with a capacity of 6,000 MVA, and an operational voltage of 1,100 kV.
    • Xiangjiaba-Shanghai +/- 800-kV UHV DC Transmission Pilot Project: Construction of an advanced UHV DC high capacity, long distance, DC transmission line.
    • Ningdong-Shandong +/- 660-kV DC Project: Approved in November 2010 as a key project in the development of the West to East transmission project designed to move both hydro and thermal power from generation sites in the West to demand centers in the East.
    • Qinghai-Tibet 750-kV/+/-400-kV AC/DC Grid Interconnection Project: Construction of a 750-kV AC project and a +/-400- kV DC power transmission project from Qinghai to Tibet, allowing the integration for the first time of all provinces in SGCC’s service area. The project is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2011 or in 2012.
    • Advanced metering infrastructure, often referred to as smart meters, are still driving investment in next-generation grid technologies, but other categories of spending will dominate in the future. According to a report by In-Stat, China is currently on track to deploy 280 million smart meters by 2016, making China the largest smart meter installer in the world.
    • SGCC plans to implement 11 different types of smart grid projects, including building smart substations, installing 50 million smart meters, accommodating the integration of 20 GW of wind power, increasing electric vehicle recharging facilities by 7-fold, formulating 88 standards on smart grid, and completing construction of the integrated smart grid demonstration project in Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City. The Eco-City, which is being developed in partnership with Singapore as an environmentally friendly city, is located east of Tianjin’s city center.
    • Fujian Electric Power Company’s 15.77 billion Yuan ($2.47 billion) investment in smart grid projects in the inland areas of Fujian province. In addition to 35 110-kV substations, the investment will include 9 electric vehicle battery replacement stations, 9 battery distribution stations, and 1,070 AC charging poles


    ***

    Analysis: China adds to UHV network to transfer surplus wind energy
    28 August 2015 by Yang Jianxiang and Gao Shan

    CHINA: China is pushing on with more ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission lines to solve its long-standing curtailment problems that keep wind power off the grid. Construction of two 800kV UHV direct current (DC) power transmission lines started in June.

    [​IMG]
    Grid boost… UHV lines already online and under construction across China

    The Jiuquan-Hunan UHV line links Jiuquan in western Gansu province to Xiangtan in central Hunan province. It is the longest line of its kind to be built in China, stretching 2,383 kilometres and involving a total investment of CNY 26.2 billion ($4 billion).

    The Jinbei-Jiangsu UHV line connects a converter station in the northern part of Shanxi province with another station 1,119 kilometres away in Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province. The investment in this project is estimated at around CNY 16.2 billion. Both lines are scheduled to be operating in 2017.

    China's northern and western regions have good wind resources and a significant amount of wind-power capacity has been installed in the last decade. However, the regions are underdeveloped and power demand is limited. As a result, the wind projects suffer from severe curtailments, and further development is limited.

    UHV lines transmit electricity over long distance, moving surplus electricity from one region to another region with insufficient supply - known in China specifically as "sending electricity from west to east, or from north to south". The UHV lines are considered to be one of the key solutions to wind curtailments.


    First UHV line

    The country's UHV era began in 2006 with the construction of the Jingdongnan-Nanyang-Jingmen 1000kV UHV alternating current (AC) power line. The 654-kilometre line, from south-east Shanxi province to Jingmen in Hunan province, was completed in early 2009.

    The first DC UHV line was the 800kV Yunnan-Guangdong line, 1,373 kilometers long, constructed by Southern Power Grid. This links Chuxiong in south-western Yunan province to Guangzhou, and started operating in 2010.

    The State Grid Corporation of China is the major driving force behind the UHV endeavours. The giant utility delivers electricity to more than 1.1 billion people living in approximately 88% of the Chinese territory. By the end of 2014, 87.9GW of wind installations were connected to its network - 91.2% of the national total.

    Over the last ten years, State Grid had added three AC and four DC UHV lines to its network. Another DC and two AC lines were being built at the end of 2014.

    Southern Power Grid, which delivers across five provinces in southern China, had previously developed extra-high-voltage (EHV) lines, typically around 500kV, but since constructing the Yunnan-Guangdong line, has added another UHV DC line, and plans to build more.

    Wind curtailments peaked in 2012 with an average rate of 17.12% across the country.

    The northern regions suffered the most, with eastern Inner Mongolia recording the worst, at 34.3%.

    Some success

    By 2013 the average curtailment rate had improved to 10.7%, and last year was recorded as 8%. While 2014 curtailment figures were improved through lower wind speeds, the UHV lines also contributed.

    Zhu Ming, a deputy director in the renewable energy division of the National Energy Administration (NEA), said last year that the national targets would help resolve curtailment issues by 2015. While this has not yet been achieved, curtailment rates will drop further as more UHV lines are built.

    Controversial

    UHV power line development has been controversial since the very beginning. The AC technology is particularly criticised for being unstable and putting the power grid at risk, as well as being uneconomical given the construction cost and energy losses.

    In December 2014, the NEA reportedly organised and sponsored research programmes covering theory, development and results of UHV AC lines. The findings may alter the strategy of UHV development in the future.

    Meanwhile, constructions of UHV lines continues. State Grid plans to start work on 14 new UHV lines this year — six ACs and eight DCs. Next year, three AC lines and one DC will be commissioned. And in 2017, one AC and four DC lines will follow.

    In a white paper published in April, State Grid said northern China remains a focus for wind-power developments. By 2020, 40% of the wind-generated electricity produced in the three northern regions would be transmitted across the country to other regions, with the remaining 60% consumed locally, the company predicted.
     
    CHINA DATA: RUSSIAN CRUDE TOPS SAUDI ARABIAN SUPPLY AGAIN ON STRONG SPOT BUYING

    Singapore (Platts)--26 Oct 2015

    China's crude imports from Russia surpassed those from Saudi Arabia for the second time to hit a new monthly record high of 4.04 million mt in September amid strong spot buying.

    September arrivals from Russia jumped 42.3% year on year and 31% from August, making the country the top crude supplier to China for the month, according to detailed data from China's General Administration of Customs released Friday.

    Russia was China's top crude supplier for the first time in May, sending 3.92 million mt.

    But September imports from Saudi Arabia fell 16.6% year on year and edged up 1.1% from August to 3.95 million mt.

    China has been increasing its crude imports to take advantage of low oil prices, and the market share of Russian crude is expanding while supply from Saudi Arabia has fallen.

    Over January-September, China imported 248.62 million mt of crude, up 8.8% year on year.

    Imports from Russia surged 30% over the same period and accounted for 12.2% of China's total January-September imports, up from 10.2% a year earlier.

    Imports from Saudi Arabia grew at a much slower 5.1% year on year in January-September, and its market share fell to 15.5%, from 16%.

    That means the additional barrels China is importing to meet demand from teapot refineries with new crude import quotas is more likely to come from Russia than traditional top supplier Saudi Arabia.

    China's demand has also been underpinned by its ability build strategic and commercial stockpiles while a steep contango in the Dubai market structure made oil storage profitable.

    NEW CRUDE DEMAND

    Russian supply has met some of that new demand because it is often sold on the spot market, in contrast to Saudi Arabian crude mainly sold on long-term contracts with fixed destinations.

    The additional supply is mostly Russian medium sweet ESPO blend, Russian light sweet Sokol crude and Omani crudes, with the rest coming from Latin America and Southeast Asia.

    The trend is expected to continue for at least the rest of the year, as the teapot refiners have shown strong spot buying for December-loading ESPO cargoes.

    The demand pushed ESPO's premium to $4.70/b over front-month Dubai swap Friday, well above the extra $1.50/b in freight costs to ship Middle East barrels to China.

    Teapot refineries have received quotas to import 33.24 million mt of crude this year, equivalent to 667,000 b/d.

    TEAPOTS ALSO TURN TO OMAN CRUDE

    China's crude imports from Oman have increased for the same reasons, making it the third top crude source.

    The September imports rose 17.6% year on year to 3.17 million mt. According to Oman's oil ministry, China took more than 94% of its crude output and total exports in September.

    The trend is expected to continue as a record total of 78 October-loading convergence cargoes were declared in the Platts Dubai assessment process in August, of which 51 were Oman crude cargoes.

    ChinaOil bought most of those cargoes, indicating the bulk of the Omani imports will go into storage, as the company has the responsibility to buy crudes for China's strategic and commercial storage.

    ***

    I guess that's the right strategic trajectory for China @Chinese-Dragon . China should lessen its reliance on Saudi Arabia for energy import because:

    1. Saudi Arabia, in the final analysis, is a US satellite. The regime survival in Saudi Arabia requires US backing.

    2. Saudi ideology is the most violent, cancerous and toxic. Besides, the regime works relentlessly to promote it.

    3. Saudi regime is unstable.
     
    China starts construction on major wind power project
    2015-12-4

    China has started construction on the country's biggest wind power project on an island off Fujian Province, local authorities said Friday.

    The wind farm on Nanri Island, Putian City, is designed with an installed capacity of 400,000 kw. Upon completion in 2018, the project will be able to yield 1.4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year, equivalent to burning 450,000 tonnes of coal, while saving 4.4 million tonnes of water otherwise used for thermal power generation.

    Wind power has provided stable electricity supply to more than 50,000 people living on the island since 2005. The island is prone to hurricanes and typhoons, with about 320 days of windy weather on average per year.

    China aims to reduce reliance on coal-fired power through renewable energy including biomass, geothermal, solar, wind and hydropower. The country brought around 35 gigawtt of renewable power generation online in 2014, more than the United States, Britain and France combined.
     
    Solar Energy Project Proceed in Hebei's Poor Areas
    2015-12-13

    [​IMG]

    Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2015 shows the newly fixed solar energy panels in Xiayu of Lincheng County in north China's Hebei Province. [Photo: Xinhua]

    China started an experimental solar energy underdeveloped region aiding project last year in provinces including Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui, Gansu, Qinghai and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to help the poorest villager in rural poor areas. The villagers in the project could receive 3000 yuan (about 460 USD) worth of benefits from the project every year in 20 years.

    [​IMG]

    Workers fix solar energy panels in Xiayu of Lincheng County in north China's Hebei Province on Dec. 11, 2015. [Photo: Xinhua]

    [​IMG]

    Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2015 shows the newly fixed solar energy panels in Qicun of Quyang County in north China's Hebei Province. [Photo: Xinhua]
     
    I have read a number of articles where the general consensus is that
    China under promises on renewable energy but over delivers on their promises.

    This makes sense as there is now a good business case for renewable energy.
     
    Well said bro! Under promise, over deliver!

    It was a great move back at Paris climate talk, being a "developing" country China turned away unreasonable compulsory obligations.

    Instead focus resources internally, well China has far more than enough cards to play. Say HSR tech, comprehensive REE strategy, advanced nuclear reactor tech, advanced clean coal tech, largest PV manufacturing base, largest hydraulic engineering team, largest vehicle manufacturing base, advanced power grid tech, advantageous trade position, expanding strategic petroleum reserves, largest strategic shale gas reserves, ... so many! With techs and loaded pockets, China can easily walk the green path according to own timetable.​
     
    China delivers global record wind and solar installs while national coal consumption drops

    March 1, 2016 Michelle Froese

    China has formally confirmed two new clean-energy world records in 2015 — one for installing a record 32.5 gigawatts (GW) of wind in a single year, and the second for installing 18.3 GW of solar, both higher than initial estimates. Coal consumption fell 3.7% year on year (yoy) on the back of just 0.3% yoy electricity production growth and a rapid diversification of China’s electricity generation capacity.

    “The latest figures confirm China’s record-breaking shift toward renewable power and away from coal,” said Tim Buckley, Director of Energy Finance Studies at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). “Solar and wind continue to be the big winners, as illustrated by a 73.7% increase in grid-connected solar generation capacity. Declining consumption coupled with an over-abundance of domestic supply, meaning coal imports into China were particularly badly hit, dropping 30.4% yoy.”

    “China’s official 2015 wind installations are an all time global record of 32.5 GW, 30% ahead of even the most optimistic forecasts by financial markets made only a year ago. China itself is the only nation to have come anywhere near this, delivering 20.7 GW of new installs in 2014,” he said.

    Only last Friday, China’s State Grid Corp. Chairman Mr Liu Zhenya (the head of the world’s largest power provider) said his company rejects the so-called all-of-the-above energy strategy to meet China’s evolving power needs and address climate change. Liu argues it’s better to move on to the next generation of energy technologies and that China believes it might as well start now. Liu concluded that the only hurdle to overcome is mindset: “There’s no technical challenge at all.”
     
    China hopes to build a $50 trillion global wind and solar power grid by 2050

    By Shanghaiist in News on Jul 17, 2016 5:20 PM

    [​IMG]

    One thing you can't fault China for, lack of ambition. By 2050, the country hopes to lead efforts to build a $50 trillion global wind and solar power grid that would completely change how the world is powered.

    The Global Energy Interconnection (GEI) project was first introduced by the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) last year. Liu Zhenya, the SGCC chairman, expounded on the project during a visit earlier this month to Switzerland to meet with the heads of the ABB Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

    According to the World Economic Forum, the project won't just be about connecting countries' energy grids, but actually generating enough power to run the world. China hopes to connect wind farms in the Arctic Circle with solar farms located on the Equator, in a system that will transcend national boundaries and provide clean energy everywhere.

    Liu argues that the GEI is the best option if renewable sources of energy, like solar and wind, are ever going to become a practical alternative to burning dirty fossil fuels. According to the SGCC, if renewable energy generation is increased at an annual rate of 12.4% worldwide each year, then by 2050 renewable energy could account for 80% of the world's total energy consumption.

    [​IMG]

    The GEI project is divided into three major stages. From now until 2020, it will focus on the promotion of clean energy development, domestic grid interconnection and smart grid construction in countries across the world. By 2030, planners hope to connect grids between countries and build large energy bases. Then, in 2050, the emphasis will switch to creating polar and equatorial energy bases, concentrating new energy generation technologies in those areas where they can do the most good.

    Take a look at this World Economic Forum video introducing China's GEI project:


    While the project might seem far-fetched and far off in the future, China is currently working on some other daring ideas to generate more clean energy. In a few years, Shenzhen will be home to the world's largest waste-to-energy plant. Shortly after that, China hopes to be providing energy to its disputed islands in the South China Sea via a fleet of floating nuclear power plants.

    By Sophie Wang

    http://shanghaiist.com/2016/07/17/global_energy_grid.php
     
    This thread is intended to pool conventional and unconventional energy related developments in Greater China (Mainland and Taiwan).

    ***

    China to build 60 nuclear power plants in upcoming 10 years
    (CRI Online) 08:55, September 20, 2016

    [​IMG]


    China plans to build more than 60 nuclear power plants over the next 10 years.

    The country's three major nuclear companies—State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC), China National Nuclear Corporation, and China General Nuclear Power Corporation will each build at least two nuclear power plants annually.

    SNPTC vice president Zheng Guangming made the announcement at the World Nuclear Association Symposium in London.

    Among the 60 plants, Zheng said six to ten will use Chinese-developed CAP1400 technology.

    At present, two CAP1400 nuclear reactors are under construction in Sanmen county, Zhejiang province.

    Orient Securities, a securities trading and financing services provider, estimated that China's nuclear facilities will have a 20 billion yuan (3 billion USD) market in the next five years.

    China now has 30 nuclear reactors in operation and another 21 under construction. According to the plan, China will allocate 570 billion US dollars to set up new nuclear plants, aiming to derive 10 percent of its energy from nuclear power by 2030.

    As of the end of 2015, 66 percent of China's energy came from coal, 35 percentage pointshigher than the world average.
     
    First phase of NE China nuclear plant completes
    Source: Xinhua 2016-09-20 16:39:30

    DALIAN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The first phase of the Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station project, the first nuclear power plant in northeast China, is complete, authorities announced Tuesday.

    Over 75 percent of the facilities are domestically produced, said Liao Weiming, general manager of Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Co. Ltd., which runs the plant.

    The No. 1 generator unit features the first mega-kilowatt reactor pressure vessel designed and produced in China, he said, adding that some core equipment such as the steam generator and turbo generator were all produced domestically.

    The first phase of the project, which features four power generation units, began in 2007. The installed capacity of a single unit can reach 1.118 million kilowatt.

    Construction on the second phase of the project began in 2015, and is expected to be completed in 2021.

    [​IMG]
    9月20日，辽宁红沿河核电有限公司召开新闻发布会宣布：我国东北第一座核电站及最大的能源 投资项目——红沿河核电一期工程全面建成。红沿河核电一期工程于2007年8月开工建设，规划建设4台百万千瓦级核电机组，采用我国自主品牌的 CPR1000核电技术，单台机组装机容量达111.8万千瓦

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 3:49am EDT
    China installed 20 GW of solar power in first-half; triple from a year ago

    [​IMG]
    Workers walk past solar panels in Jimo, Shandong Province, China, April 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTER

    China installed 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity in the first half of 2016, three times as much as during the same period a year ago, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday citing the country's largest solar industry lobby.

    The surge in capacity extended China's lead over Germany as the top solar generator, said Wang Bohua, General Secretary of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), according to Xinhua.

    Power developers were also pushed to complete installations ahead of a proposed reduction in the price paid for solar power by grid operators, said Wang.

    China' government decreed in late 2015 that only projects that were operational by June 30, 2016, would be eligible for a 'feed-in tariff' of roughly 1.0 yuan (15 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (kwh), while projects completed after that date would be eligible for a lower tariff rate.

    Production of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules also increased to 27 GW, up by 37.8 percent in the first half of the year, the CPIA said in a report on its website, adding that the profit margins of the major manufacturers improved to an average of 5 percent from 4.85 percent last year.

    China surpassed Germany as the largest solar power generator worldwide last year, with installed PV capacity totaling 43 GW as of the end of 2015.

    The government has set a national target for new commercial solar power capacity of 18.1 GW for this year, which is below initial market expectations and is a sign that the government is trying to slow capacity expansion in the power generation sector.

    Including experimental roof-top projects and charitable installations in impoverished areas, total new solar capacity is expected to be 30 GW by year-end, CPIA said.

    The CPIA data showed that the western provinces have the greatest surplus capacity, with the provinces of Xinjiang and Gansu wasting 52 percent and 39 percent of their respective generated solar power in the first quarter.

    China's solar power output increased 31.3 percent from a year ago in June to 3,300 gigawatt hours, according to the National Statistics Bureau. That equated to 0.7 percent of total power generation, and was the first time the statistics bureau carried solar output data.

    (Reporting By Kathy Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
     
