China Energy/Power Technology, Strategic Layout of Resources: News & Discussions

China to spend $315 bn on power grid to push clean energy September 1, 2015, 4:24 am China Southern Power Grid Corp, one of China's two power grid operators, invested 106.7 billion yuan in upgrading infrastructure in rural areas of China in the past five years [Xinhua] China's plans to build a safe and environmentally friendly smart-grid system by 2020 as it promotes the spread of clean energy got a boost with the government gearing up to spend at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) to improve its power grid infrastructure over the next five years. Beijing will build long-distance transmission networks and active power distribution networks to fully use hydro power, wind and solar, the country's top planning body announced earlier this year. China's biggest power distributer, China State Grid Corp., spent about 400 billion yuan ($64 billion) last year on its electricity networks. China has pledged to get 20 per cent of its energy by 2030 from renewables and nuclear power, almost double the current share.