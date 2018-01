Brand has tripled China sales over the last five years, appealing to young, luxury buyersJan. 5, 2018 3:14 p.m. ETCadillac sold more vehicles in China than in the U.S. last year for the first time, an unexpected milestone that highlights the storied brand’s severe struggles at home as much as it represents momentum abroad.General Motors Co.’s luxury brand’s sales surged 51% last year to 175,489 vehicles in China, where it began selling cars in earnest only in the last decade. Cadillac’s tally in the U.S.—where it dominated automotive luxury for nearly a century after its 1902 founding—sank 8% to 156,440.Strength in Asia lifted Caddy to a 15.5% increase globally, and its second-best annual sales performance. However, it has become a backseat player in a U.S. luxury market dominated by German brands and Lexus.GM has long been a top seller in China, with the Detroit auto giant’s volume in that market outpacing its U.S. deliveries for several years. Buick, once a prominent American brand, thrives in China along with a local brand called Baojun Still, the sudden shift in fortunes caught Cadillac executives by surprise. Global brand chief Johan de Nysschen has made China the linchpin of Cadillac’s global growth strategy since taking over in mid-2014. But until recently he figured it would be another decade before Cadillac’s fledgling China presence would outgrow the U.S. “I think that is still very far into the future,” Mr. de Nysschen said in a 2016 television interview. “I think you’re probably looking 10 years down the road.”Cadillac’s strong performance in China is central to GM’s plan to revive Cadillac, which has fallen badly behind BMW AG , Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG’s Audi brands, as well as Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus marque. Mr. de Nysschen has said profits from China will help fund Cadillac’s comeback in the U.S. and entry into other markets, as well as future product plans that include electric vehicles.A Cadillac spokesman said success in China “allows us to better handle headwinds in other markets.” He said continued China growth is expected and Cadillac is “incredibly optimistic about the U.S. market moving forward.”The weak U.S. showing, however, is a bad sign for GM CEO Mary Barra’s ambition to restore the brand as a global luxury player and major profit contributor. Ms. Barra has cited Cadillac’s expected growth as a factor needed to propel global operating profit margin as high as 10% over the coming years, from 7.5% in 2016.Cadillac has tripled China sales over the last five years, striking a chord among young, luxury Chinese buyers who view it as an iconic American brand. But its U.S. market share has declined for years despite Mr. de Nysschen’s turnaround efforts, hamstrung by its image as a brand from yesteryear.Mr. de Nysschen, who helped build Audi’s U.S. business into a powerhouse last decade, has downplayed Cadillac’s sluggish U.S. sales. He has said Cadillac’s rebirth must come from an ongoing investment in more-luxurious vehicles, improved service at dealerships and fresh marketing to spiff up its staid image. The brand’s marketing chief, former BMW executive Uwe Ellinghaus, recently stepped down , citing personal reasons.“The focus here in the U.S. is not on growth,” Mr. de Nysschen said in an October interview. “We have to have this balance between merely seeking sales volumes and market share, and not worrying about the quality of the business.”He also has cited Cadillac’s thin product portfolio—the brand offers just one crossover SUV at a time when German rivals sell five or more, capitalizing on the burgeoning consumer popularity of those vehicles. Cadillac plans at least three new crossover SUVs in coming years, including a small one scheduled to go on sale late this year.Cadillac dealer Scott Allen believes the brand’s China success ultimately will help fill out his showroom at Crestview Cadillac east of Los Angeles.“Without those sales numbers in China, Cadillac wouldn’t be able to produce the new products we need here in the U.S.,” he said.