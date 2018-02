CHINA EMBARRASSES PAKISTAN AT CPEC EXPO WITH HUGE POSTER SHOWING KASHMIR AS PART OF INDIA





WORLD NEWS World News ›China embarrasses Pakistan at CPEC expo with huge poster showing Kashmir as part of IndiaBY WORLD LIVE UPDATES FEBRUARY 2, 2018SHARE:GWADAR, PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s Planning and Improvement Ministry was left red-faced when the official poster of the much-hyped ‘Gwadar Expo 2018’ launched by China portrayed Kashmir as a part of India.The 2-day Gwadar Expo was inaugurated on Monday by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The exhibition, collectively organized by Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and China Abroad Port Holding, was attended by overseas diplomats, entrepreneurs and over 5,000 enterprise representatives from all around the world, however principally from China.In the meantime, the official poster first launched by China raised a lot hue and cry in Pakistan. An indignant delegate from the expo stated over cellphone that although Pakistan considers China as its greatest ally towards arch rival India, the very fact stays that the posters in a manner depict the official place of China relating to the disputed area.After lot of criticism from Pakistan leaders and objection raised by Pakistan authorities, the official poster was altered and the brand new poster confirmed the area as occupied by Pakistan.It’s pertinent to say that Baloch political and armed organisations oppose the China-Pakistan nexus within the area. They cite the disputed political place of the area courting again to March 27, 1948, when Pakistan ‘forcibly annexed’ Balochistan.In an announcement launched yesterday, essentially the most energetic armed organisation of Balochistan, Balochistan Liberation Entrance (BLF), warned overseas traders towards investing in Balochistan. “We are going to goal any tasks which might be imposed on Baloch nation towards its will,” the organisation’s spokesman Gwaharam Baloch stand..