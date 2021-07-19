China, Egypt to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian people in Gaza Strip

ALAMEIN, Egypt - China and Egypt on Sunday decided to jointly donate 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to address the immediate needs of the local people.The announcement came as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during Wang's official visit to Alamein, a coastal city in northern Egypt.The two countries have paid close attention to the situation in the wake of the recent Palestinian-Israeli conflict, stressing that while making continued efforts to promote a just solution to the Palestinian issue, the international community should also care about the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people, especially take concrete measures to help the local people fight against COVID-19.The vaccine doses to be donated will be produced at the manufacturing plants jointly established by the two countries in Egypt, and be sent as soon as possible through coordination with the Palestinian side.