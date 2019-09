The initial skepticism was from countries which did not invest in major logistical projects in the country. Propaganda against CPEC is just continuation of policy of encirclement and isolation of Pakistan and by extension China.



The west is already converging on China through unrest in HK. Pakistan should be wary of such efforts as they may try to topple IK's government in the near future; especially if he wins yet again in the next elections.

Click to expand...