What's new

China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
52,264
-11
95,809
Country
China
Location
China

China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

Fri, December 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM

e1ba49838def032bdf7ad1c55ba824ba

China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

Logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment.

The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, is expected to make its maiden commercial flight next spring, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

It was certified for safe operations in September and mass production in November.

The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English. Its maiden route will be between Shanghai and the capital Beijing, industry sources have said.

e16b0b27-af8d-4d84-a836-2257eed513c2_273937ef.jpg

The single-aisle C919 has been built to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320. Photo: AFP

China Eastern said on Friday it plans to receive the remaining four of its first batch of C919 orders over the next two years, according to Shanghai's The Paper. That compares with earlier plans to get all four next year.

The airline did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

China's narrowbody jet ambitions intensified over the last few years amid conflicts with the United States from trade to technology that made China increasingly concerned about being overly dependent on Airbus and Boeing.

Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) is expected to produce around 25 C919s per year by 2030, far lower than the current monthly rates of narrowbody production at its rivals, according to Jefferies analysts.

COMAC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The C919 currently relies heavily on Western components, including engines and flight control systems, from companies such as GE, Safran and Honeywell International.

China is trying to raise the proportion of domestic parts in the C919 and an alternative engine called the CJ-1000A is under development.


finance.yahoo.com

China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, is...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s Homemade Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing May Be Certified This Month
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
4K
KampfAlwin
KampfAlwin
beijingwalker
Boeing’s China orders ‘likely to be affected’ with home-grown C919 passenger jet set for certification, C919 likely to displace Airbus and Boeing sale
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
Beidou2020
B
onebyone
China's biggest air show could take off again without C919 narrowbody jet
2
Replies
18
Views
658
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
onebyone
China's biggest air show could take off again without C919 narrowbody jet
Replies
0
Views
207
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Nigeria would consider China's C919 plane for new airline
Replies
7
Views
506
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom