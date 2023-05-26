What's new

China Eastern set to operate C919's first commercial flight on Sunday, flying China's busiest domestic flight route from Shanghai to Beijing

China Eastern set to operate C919's first commercial flight on Sunday​

e16b0b27-af8d-4d84-a836-2257eed513c2_273937ef.jpg

FILE PHOTO: Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 8, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

26 May 2023 10:54AM


BEIJING : China Eastern Airlines, the initial customer for the country's homegrown narrow-body jet C919, will launch the plane's first commercial flight on Sunday, the carrier's app showed on Friday.

The C919 flight will take off as flight number MU9191 at 10:45 a.m. Beijing time (0245 GMT) from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrive in Beijing Capital Airport at 1:10 p.m.

The commercial operation of the C919 marks a milestone in the country's hopes that the plane will break the longtime Airbus-Boeing duopoly in the world's airline manufacturing industry.

Manufactured by Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) to rival the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, the C919 has made many flights without passengers.

China Eastern said on Thursday that C919 would be put into operation "in near future" and the plane will operate commercially with Shanghai as its main base. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

On Tuesday the Shanghai Stamp Collecting Corporation said a promotional stamp would commemorate the first flight of C919 on Sunday.

www.channelnewsasia.com

China Eastern set to operate C919's first commercial flight on Sunday

BEIJING : China Eastern Airlines, the initial customer for the country's homegrown narrow-body jet C919, will launch the plane's first commercial flight on Sunday, the carrier's app showed on Friday.The C919 flight will take off as flight number MU9191 at 10:45 a.m. Beijing time (0245 GMT) from...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
beijingwalker said:
The tickets must have been sold out in an instant for this milestone flight.
I am glad they did extensive flight testing for the prototype.

The CFM LEAP engine is also rather new.

Small baby steps for now is just fine.

Once the platform proves to be reliable, then scaling up in either production or operations should not be a problem.

This truly is a great milestone in China's aviation history and all Chinese should justly feel proud of their achievement.

Congratulations!
 
Bilal9 said:
The CFM LEAP engine is also rather new.
Various reports say C 919 is going to switch to new home grown engines very soon if not already did

COMAC CJ-1000A engine.​

3 Apr 2023
501458f4-79b8-44fa-b222-d9c3c2d4acf2_8a03a29b.jpg

China’s CJ-1000A high-bypass turbofan jet engine, for its home-grown C919 passenger jet Photo: Weibo

The COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a new jet engine that has been developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) for use on its C919 narrow-body airliner. This advanced engine is a game-changer in the industry, featuring cutting-edge technology and superior performance.

The COMAC C919 is China’s homegrown airliner which is hoped to offer an alternative to the Boeing/Airbus duopoly in this section of the market. The CJ-1000A engine is pivotal to making this an all-Chinese product.

One of the key features of the CJ-1000A is its high-bypass ratio. This means that a larger percentage of the air passing through the engine is used to generate thrust, rather than being used to cool the engine or provide other ancillary functions. This makes the engine more efficient and reduces fuel consumption, which is a major benefit for airlines looking to save money on operating costs.

In addition to its high-bypass ratio, the CJ-1000A also utilizes advanced materials and manufacturing techniques. The engine's fan blades, for example, are made from a composite material that is both lighter and stronger than traditional materials. This allows the engine to be more efficient and reliable, while also reducing maintenance costs over the life of the engine.

The CJ-1000A also features a state-of-the-art digital control system, which constantly monitors and adjusts its performance. This system ensures optimal efficiency and reliability at all times, making it easier for maintenance crews to diagnose and repair any issues that may arise with the engine.

The modular design of the CJ-1000A allows for sections of the engine to be replaced rather than the whole engine having to be removed for maintenance or repair.

News updates on the CJ-1000A have been eagerly anticipated by aviation enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. In a recent announcement, COMAC revealed that it has completed testing of the CJ-1000A engine and has obtained certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

This is a major milestone for COMAC, as it paves the way for the CJ-1000A engine to be used on the C919 airliner. With certification in hand, COMAC can move forward with the production and delivery of the C919 to customers around the world.

According to industry sources, the CJ-1000A engine has also been tested by international certification agencies, including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. These certifications are expected to be obtained in the near future, allowing the CJ-1000A engine to be used on C919s that are delivered to international customers.

In addition to its certification, the CJ-1000A engine has also undergone rigorous testing in extreme weather conditions. According to reports, the engine has successfully completed tests in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C. This demonstrates the engine's ability to operate in a variety of environments and conditions, making it a suitable choice for airlines operating in diverse regions of the world.

In conclusion, the COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a cutting-edge piece of technology that offers superior performance and efficiency. With certification from the CAAC and expected certification from international agencies, the engine is poised to be used on the C919 airliner, which is set to make waves in the aviation industry. As the first aircraft designed and built entirely in China, the C919 represents a major milestone for COMAC and the Chinese aviation industry as a whole.

www.modernairliners.com

COMAC CJ-1000A engine — Modern Airliners

The COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a new jet engine that has been developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) for use on its C919 narrow-body airliner.
www.modernairliners.com www.modernairliners.com
 
Appreciate the detailed post brother - and FADEC implementation is wonderful news. :-)

After development, the usual next stage in testing would be on-air test (maybe on a 747-400 platform) with this engine subbed as one of the four engines.

Most new engines in the US, UK, EU and Russia are tested this way.

Looks like that has been done already.
 
China used to totally depend on the west and Japan for mobile phones and cars, now China is already the top manufacturer of both, China also has long been the top shipbuilder accounting for over half of globall shipbuilding orders, aircraft is the last major sector that China needs to conquer, now China is relentlessly zeroing in on it.
Before China was a strong believer of globalization, now we tend to believe that we can do all by ourselves.
 
China’s C919: maiden commercial flight will span busiest domestic route on Sunday​

  • From Shanghai to Beijing – journey will mark the culmination of 14 years of home-grown development in China’s bid to compete with Boeing and Airbus
  • China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 comes after 100 hours of test flights since December

Published: 12:58pm, 26 May, 2023

7a012d7e-4fd0-420e-b3a1-0285ca3ecae3_4865baa8.jpg

China Eastern Airlines will operate the first commercial flights of China’s home-grown C919 jet at the weekend. Photo: Xinhua

China plans to launch the first commercial flight of its C919 narrow-body jet on Sunday, marking a much-anticipated milestone in Beijing’s push to break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus in global airplane production.

The 10.45am maiden journey, to be operated by China Eastern Airlines as flight number MU9191, will head from Shanghai to Beijing – the country’s busiest domestic-flight route. The plane is expected to land at Beijing Capital Airport at 1.10pm, according to the airline’s schedule.

Later in the afternoon, it will return to Shanghai as flight number MU9192. The trips did not appear to be open for public booking as of Friday afternoon.

The flights come as China’s aviation market has reopened in recent months following more than three years of Covid-19 outbreaks, which had led to numerous airport shutdowns and domestic and international flight cancellations. Domestic flights have since been recovering, though the pace has been slower for international flights, according to OAG, a flight-data and -analytics company.

The trip from Beijing Capital International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport remains the busiest domestic airline route in China, according to data from OAG. However, seat capacity on the Guangzhou Baiyuan Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao route is increasing at a faster pace, compared with before the pandemic in 2019, OAG said.

The home-grown C919, built by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320 family of planes, was certified in September by the Civil Aviation Administration Of China (CAAC) after more than 14 years of development.

The passenger jet was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December, when the Chinese carrier began conducting a total of 100 hours of test flights. Commercial flights were expected to begin in the first half of 2023, according to Chinese state media.

China has lofty ambitions in the commercial aviation market, and the central government has laid out plans for the C919 to gain 10 per cent of the domestic market share by 2025.

Comac said it had received more than 1,200 orders for the C919, according to a report by state media CCTV in January.

Aviation is among the advanced-technology sectors that have been negatively affected by deteriorating China-US relations. US aerospace company Boeing’s China business has been entangled in the souring relations between Beijing and Washington. Its 737 MAX had been grounded in China for more than four years following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, only just returning to service in January.

China Eastern Airlines said on Thursday that the C919 would be put into “practical operation in the near future”, with Shanghai as the main base for its commercial operation.

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Stamp Collecting Corporation said a promotional stamp would commemorate the C919’s first commercial flight on Sunday.

www.scmp.com

First commercial flights of China’s C919 will cover busiest route on Sunday

From Shanghai to Beijing and back, the journeys will mark the culmination of 14 years of home-grown development in China’s bid to compete with Boeing and Airbus.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

