China Eastern set to operate C919's first commercial flight on Sunday, flying China's busiest domestic flight route from Shanghai to Beijing

Bilal9 said: The CFM LEAP engine is also rather new. Click to expand...

COMAC CJ-1000A engine.​

COMAC CJ-1000A engine — Modern Airliners The COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a new jet engine that has been developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) for use on its C919 narrow-body airliner.

Various reports say C 919 is going to switch to new home grown engines very soon if not already did3 Apr 2023China’s CJ-1000A high-bypass turbofan jet engine, for its home-grown C919 passenger jet Photo: WeiboThe COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a new jet engine that has been developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) for use on its C919 narrow-body airliner. This advanced engine is a game-changer in the industry, featuring cutting-edge technology and superior performance.The COMAC C919 is China’s homegrown airliner which is hoped to offer an alternative to the Boeing/Airbus duopoly in this section of the market. The CJ-1000A engine is pivotal to making this an all-Chinese product.One of the key features of the CJ-1000A is its high-bypass ratio. This means that a larger percentage of the air passing through the engine is used to generate thrust, rather than being used to cool the engine or provide other ancillary functions. This makes the engine more efficient and reduces fuel consumption, which is a major benefit for airlines looking to save money on operating costs.In addition to its high-bypass ratio, the CJ-1000A also utilizes advanced materials and manufacturing techniques. The engine's fan blades, for example, are made from a composite material that is both lighter and stronger than traditional materials. This allows the engine to be more efficient and reliable, while also reducing maintenance costs over the life of the engine.The CJ-1000A also features a state-of-the-art digital control system, which constantly monitors and adjusts its performance. This system ensures optimal efficiency and reliability at all times, making it easier for maintenance crews to diagnose and repair any issues that may arise with the engine.The modular design of the CJ-1000A allows for sections of the engine to be replaced rather than the whole engine having to be removed for maintenance or repair.News updates on the CJ-1000A have been eagerly anticipated by aviation enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. In a recent announcement, COMAC revealed that it has completed testing of the CJ-1000A engine and has obtained certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).This is a major milestone for COMAC, as it paves the way for the CJ-1000A engine to be used on the C919 airliner. With certification in hand, COMAC can move forward with the production and delivery of the C919 to customers around the world.According to industry sources, the CJ-1000A engine has also been tested by international certification agencies, including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. These certifications are expected to be obtained in the near future, allowing the CJ-1000A engine to be used on C919s that are delivered to international customers.In addition to its certification, the CJ-1000A engine has also undergone rigorous testing in extreme weather conditions. According to reports, the engine has successfully completed tests in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C. This demonstrates the engine's ability to operate in a variety of environments and conditions, making it a suitable choice for airlines operating in diverse regions of the world.In conclusion, the COMAC CJ-1000A engine is a cutting-edge piece of technology that offers superior performance and efficiency. With certification from the CAAC and expected certification from international agencies, the engine is poised to be used on the C919 airliner, which is set to make waves in the aviation industry. As the first aircraft designed and built entirely in China, the C919 represents a major milestone for COMAC and the Chinese aviation industry as a whole.