China Eastern crash appears to be intentional

The China Eastern crash appears to have been intentional. The blackbox data suggest, that the pilot rammed the aircraft into the ground.


Black Box Data Reportedly Suggest China Eastern Jet Crash Was Intentional

The Wall Street Journal reported that the data indicates someone in the cockpit pushed the plane into a fatal nosedive, killing all 132 onboard.
Before some here come screaming "evil Americans, Boeing ", the chinese officials too say there appear no technical issues on the aircraft, someone in the cockpit brought the aircraft into a nosedive. Similar to the germanwings crash in 2015 where pilot andreas lubitz crashed an a320 into the mountains.

Its crazy when you think about this and how something like this could be prevented. Maybe program the systems to block "steering decissions" that make no sense?


It happens not very often but pilot suicide has occured multiple times.

This crash was on video and shows the machine going down full speed like a rocket.

 

