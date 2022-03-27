What's new

China Eastern Airlines grounds 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft after crash

BHAN85 said:
edition.cnn.com

China Eastern Airlines grounds 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft after crash

China Eastern Airlines is grounding dozens of aircraft after a deadly crash earlier this week.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

Maybe China is suspecting a USA sabotage? After China refused sanctions against Russia due to Ukraine.
You look like a typical conspiracy theory. China's practice is more about inspecting these planes, eliminating hidden dangers, and minimizing the travel risks for domestic passengers as much as possible. For the majority of ordinary passengers, I think it is a good thing.
 
If China Eastern Airlines grounds all his Boeing fleet means one of two possible things
*) They suspect about a own error in maintenance
*) They suspect about a American sabotage

Modern aircraft are high tech machines, with SATCOM permanent communications, that could be hacked by the manufacturer and only God knows what they can do remotely.

A Wake-up Call for SATCOM Security | IOActive

During the last few months we have witnessed a series of events that will probably be seen as a tipping point in the public’s opinion about the importance of, and need for, security. The revelations of Edward Snowden have served to confirm some theories and shed light on surveillance...
ioactive.com ioactive.com

I still remember MH370 crash. And how it was used by USA to send ships to search in all seas, maybe using that as a tool to search elements of Chinese SOSUS, that was updated in that dates.
 

