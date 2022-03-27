China Eastern Airlines grounds 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft after crash

A Wake-up Call for SATCOM Security | IOActive During the last few months we have witnessed a series of events that will probably be seen as a tipping point in the public’s opinion about the importance of, and need for, security. The revelations of Edward Snowden have served to confirm some theories and shed light on surveillance...

If China Eastern Airlines grounds all his Boeing fleet means one of two possible things*) They suspect about a own error in maintenance*) They suspect about a American sabotageModern aircraft are high tech machines, with SATCOM permanent communications, that could be hacked by the manufacturer and only God knows what they can do remotely.I still remember MH370 crash. And how it was used by USA to send ships to search in all seas, maybe using that as a tool to search elements of Chinese SOSUS, that was updated in that dates.