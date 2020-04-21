Why is China building more heliports then airbases. What would be the strategic reason.



My hypothesis is this is to resupply and provide CAS by helicopters and use AirPower for mostly air superiority and limited strike roles?



this would explain having limited heavy bombers and strike platforms. In Tibet air bases



this also means China intends to push the Indians back to the 1957 claim line and the. Stop. No deep strikes over the rest of India. They will let there proxy Pakistan do the rest



Once hostilities start the Chinese will let Pakistan go after LEh , kargil and drass to cut off DBO forces while China and Pakistan will jointly strike DBO to secure the Karakoram pass.



I also feel that further strikes will be encouraged by China vis a vis Pakistan to take as much land as possible to Jamu and above linking up with further forces operating in kargil drass via Giligit Baltistan.



The Indian general today made a public threat to Pakistan to not increase forces in GB.



at the same time Pakistan would launch multiple cold start like strike cores into India in Sind and Punjab. The new tanks and 265 or 17 regiments of self propelled artillery will be used . This would force India to reposition its forces away from China. And resupply would be an issue for forces fighting in Ladakh and aksaichin.

Without resupply and in the dead of winter those Indian elements i.e. 115k troops would be cut off and overwhelmed ( its not a bravery thing its more logistics) possibly allowing the Chinese and Pakistani forces to use the new road network built by India to out flank the Indian positions in Punjab.



the remaining forces in roughly 1/2 of Kashmir would have to contend with an unfriendly populous reaking havoc on their lines of supply and communication. These Indian forces would face Paksitani forces on three sides and Chinese forces on one side. A lot like what Pakistan faced in Bangladesh. This would either result in a surrender or significant losses for the Indians since the Kashmiri populous will be out for blood.



This may result in India being cut up into three parts



northern front ( upper india)



middle front Punjab an Rajistan



lower India cutting nagarpakar trying to get into Gujarat and Indian highway 27



the lower part in Gujarat would be the worst due to a lot of rivers in Gujarat slowing us down.





The possible wins would be as follows



90% success in taking DBO, kargil , drass and LEH



60% success in taking on Jammu To kargil sector to cut off Kashmir



if India is fighting in the north with China

The chances of success go up to 75% success in Punjab, rajistan and Gujarat. This is because the Indian Punjab forces would have to chose lose Kashmir or lose Delhi. Otherwise,We would make modest gains 200 or so kms in Indian Punjab ... . This will however keep Indian forces completely occupied and most of the fighting will be in the Indian side.



Ar this point 1 month into the conflict either India will be completely overrun or will stop the hostilities trading land for peace.



Your opinion on my analysis is welcome!