The Doklam standoff between India and China at the Nathu La border in 2017 seems to have resulted in the change of China’s strategic targets. Beijing more than doubled its count of air bases, air defence positions and heliports close to the Indian border over the previous three years, writes NDTV, based on a yet-to-be released report by a global geopolitical intelligence platform.

The report by the channel cites a document by US-based Stratfor highlighting China’s military infrastructure build-up by way of an in-depth evaluation of satellite images of facilities which may impact India’s safety.

“The timing of the Chinese build-up of military facilities along the border with India just prior to the ongoing Ladakh standoff suggests these border tensions are part of a much larger effort by China to assert control over its border regions,” said Sim Tack, the author of the research document, according to the report.

“The enlargement and development of military infrastructure is most often nonetheless underway, so the Chinese military exercise that we’re seeing alongside the border with India as we speak is just the start of a longer-term intent,” the report says.


According to the report, China has "began setting up at the very least 13 solely new military positions close to its borders with India". These include three air bases, five permanent air defence positions and five heliports. ”Construction on four of those new heliports started only after the onset of the current Ladakh crisis in May,” it says.

The report assumes significance after multiple clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh since early May this year, which have resulted in deaths on both sides. The major clashes that have been reported include the one at Pangong Tso on May 5, Sikkim on May 9 and at Galwan Valley on June 15.

What was India's response? Fall asleep, get a rude awakening and surrender 1,000 sq km without firing a single bullet.

Next, India goes running around the world screaming, save us Russia, help us USA, help France, Japan, Australia, anyone help, please.
 
What was India's response? Fall asleep, get a rude awakening and surrender 1,000 sq km without firing a single bullet.

Next, India goes running around the world screaming, save us Russia, help us USA, help France, Japan, Australia, anyone help, please.
China has been planning for a while, the poor Indians are very late and are desperately trying to catch up in vain.
1600799927157.png
 
India under Modi has lost its diplomatic clout even with its friends.
We always said it Modi and hindutva would be superb weapons for us against India


We kind of went through some of the same with Zia, unleashing Uber religious right-wingers on a diverse population


Hindutva has really allowed us to hammer India whilst it divides itself
 
Even BD!!! Hasina kept the Indian Foreign Secretary waiting for 5 hours before meeting him for 5 minutes!!!! And, Ram lost 5K soldiers to snatch Sita from the clutches of Ravana....
Ram burnt whole Lanka to get sita.before quoting religious figure trust me we can quote Muhammed tooa and his adventures.
 
Why is China building more heliports then airbases. What would be the strategic reason.

My hypothesis is this is to resupply and provide CAS by helicopters and use AirPower for mostly air superiority and limited strike roles?

this would explain having limited heavy bombers and strike platforms. In Tibet air bases

this also means China intends to push the Indians back to the 1957 claim line and the. Stop. No deep strikes over the rest of India. They will let there proxy Pakistan do the rest

Once hostilities start the Chinese will let Pakistan go after LEh , kargil and drass to cut off DBO forces while China and Pakistan will jointly strike DBO to secure the Karakoram pass.

I also feel that further strikes will be encouraged by China vis a vis Pakistan to take as much land as possible to Jamu and above linking up with further forces operating in kargil drass via Giligit Baltistan.

The Indian general today made a public threat to Pakistan to not increase forces in GB.

at the same time Pakistan would launch multiple cold start like strike cores into India in Sind and Punjab. The new tanks and 265 or 17 regiments of self propelled artillery will be used . This would force India to reposition its forces away from China. And resupply would be an issue for forces fighting in Ladakh and aksaichin.
Without resupply and in the dead of winter those Indian elements i.e. 115k troops would be cut off and overwhelmed ( its not a bravery thing its more logistics) possibly allowing the Chinese and Pakistani forces to use the new road network built by India to out flank the Indian positions in Punjab.

the remaining forces in roughly 1/2 of Kashmir would have to contend with an unfriendly populous reaking havoc on their lines of supply and communication. These Indian forces would face Paksitani forces on three sides and Chinese forces on one side. A lot like what Pakistan faced in Bangladesh. This would either result in a surrender or significant losses for the Indians since the Kashmiri populous will be out for blood.

This may result in India being cut up into three parts

northern front ( upper india)

middle front Punjab an Rajistan

lower India cutting nagarpakar trying to get into Gujarat and Indian highway 27

the lower part in Gujarat would be the worst due to a lot of rivers in Gujarat slowing us down.


The possible wins would be as follows

90% success in taking DBO, kargil , drass and LEH

60% success in taking on Jammu To kargil sector to cut off Kashmir

if India is fighting in the north with China
The chances of success go up to 75% success in Punjab, rajistan and Gujarat. This is because the Indian Punjab forces would have to chose lose Kashmir or lose Delhi. Otherwise,We would make modest gains 200 or so kms in Indian Punjab ... . This will however keep Indian forces completely occupied and most of the fighting will be in the Indian side.

Ar this point 1 month into the conflict either India will be completely overrun or will stop the hostilities trading land for peace.

Your opinion on my analysis is welcome!
 
