China donates lunar samples to Russia and France to promote sharing of scientific achievements, but none for US

China donates lunar samples to Russia and France to promote sharing of scientific achievements
April 24, 2023 by admin
IT House On April 24th, IT House learned from the official website of the National Space Administration that just at the launching ceremony of the 2023 “China Space Day” home event, the China National Space Administration Announced that China has donated lunar samples to Russia and France.
In April this year, during French President Macron’s visit to China, China presented France with 1.5 grams of lunar samples for scientific use. On February 4, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, China presented Russia with 1.5 grams of lunar samples for scientific use. In March 2023, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, Russia will give China 1.5 grams of lunar samples for scientific use in return.
The lunar samples presented by China to France and Russia are derived from the drilled samples and tables obtained by China’s Chang’e-5 mission from the spaceship base in the northeast of the Moon’s frontal Ocean of Storms in December 2020 Take a sample. The lunar samples that Russia gave back to China came from the samples drilled by the Soviet Luna-16 mission in 1970.
In December 2020, the China National Space Administration issued the “Measures for the Administration of Lunar Samples”, encourages research on lunar samples and promotes the sharing of scientific results. So far, scientists from Australia, Russia, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Sweden have participated in the scientific research of Chinese lunar samples.
The National Space Administration stated that the international sharing and joint research of lunar samples is a major event in the international scientific community. It is an important way to study scientific issues such as the formation and evolution of the moon. A major scientific effort to explore the unknown. China has always adhered to the principles of peaceful use, equality and mutual benefit, and carried out space exchanges and cooperation with countries around the world to jointly promote the building of a community of shared future for mankind in the field of outer space.