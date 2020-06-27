China dominating every aspect of border confontration with India

China has deployed its troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the intention of capturing the Indian territories in Ladakh,The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been also eying to occupy some part of Bhutanese territories. As per the officials who are aware of the latest developments alerted Bhutan government about Chinese plot at the highest level.

China is intentionally indulging in border disputes with Bhutan to increase pressure on the country for solving their border disputes.Since the Doklam dispute in 2017, China has been preparing roads, helipads and troops near the Bhutan border.

In the last few months, China has infiltrated five areas of Western Bhutani territories and claimed a new boundary approximately 40 kilometer inside Bhutan.

China is practically encircling India & making thing difficult for India to concentrate on one issue at a time.india made a biggest mistake by coming into the influences of US,they only wanted a scapegoat who will malign the image of china,but Chinese intelligence agencies seems had already done their homework how to tackle India if such scenarios arises.China exactly know what they are doing & exactly know what to do,while India is heading towards nowhere.