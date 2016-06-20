/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

China Dominates the World TOP500 Supercomputers

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by bobsm, Jun 20, 2016.

Page 1 of 31
  1. Jun 20, 2016 #1
    bobsm

    bobsm FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    651
    Joined:
    Sep 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,523 / -0
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    New Chinese Supercomputer Named World’s Fastest System on Latest TOP500 List

    June 19, 2016, 10:01 p.m.

    System achieves 93 petaflop/s running LINPACK on Chinese-designed CPUs

    China draws Equal to the U.S . in Overall Installations

    FRANKFURT, Germany; BERKELEY, Calif.; and KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—China maintained its No. 1 ranking on the 47th edition of the TOP500 list of the world’s top supercomputers, but with a new system built entirely using processors designed and made in China. Sunway TaihuLight is the new No. 1 system with 93 petaflop/s (quadrillions of calculations per second) on the LINPACK benchmark.

    Developed by the National Research Center of Parallel Computer Engineering & Technology (NRCPC) and installed at the National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, Sunway TaihuLight displaces Tianhe-2, an Intel-based Chinese supercomputer that has claimed the No. 1 spot on the past six TOP500 lists.

    The newest edition of the list was announced Monday, June 20, at the 2016 International Supercomputer Conference in Frankfurt. The closely watched list is issued twice a year.

    Sunway TaihuLight, with 10,649,600 computing cores comprising 40,960 nodes, is twice as fast and three times as efficient as Tianhe-2, which posted a LINPACK performance of 33.86 petaflop/s. The peak power consumption under load (running the HPL benchmark) is at 15.37 MW, or 6 Gflops/Watt. This allows the TaihuLight system to grab one of the top spots on the Green500 in terms of the Performance/Power metric. Titan, a Cray XK7 system installed at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is now the No. 3 system. It achieved 17.59 petaflop/s.

    Rounding out the Top 10 are Sequoia, an IBM BlueGene/Q system installed at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Fujitsu’s K computer installed at the RIKEN Advanced Institute for Computational Science (AICS) in Kobe, Japan; Mira, a BlueGene/Q system installed at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory; Trinity, a Cray X40 system installed at DOE/NNSA/LANL/SNL; Piz Daint, a Cray XC30 system installed at the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and the most powerful system in Europe; Hazel Hen, a Cray XC40 system installed at HLRS in Stuttgart, Germany; and Shaheen II, a Cray XC40 system installed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia is at No. 10.

    The latest list marks the first time since the inception of the TOP500 that the U.S is not home to the largest number of systems. With a surge in industrial and research installations registered over the last few years, China leads with 167 systems and the U.S. is second with 165. China also leads the performance category, thanks to the No. 1 and No. 2 systems.

    The European share of 105 systems (compared to 107 in November 2015) has fallen and is now lower than the dominant Asian share of 218 systems, up from 173 in November. Germany is the clear leader in Europe with 26 systems followed by France with 18 and the UK with 12 systems. In Asia, Japan trails China with 29 systems (down from 37).

    Cray continues to be the clear leader in the TOP500 list in total installed performance share with 19.9 percent (down from 25 percent). Thanks to the Sunway TaihuLight system, the National Research Center of Parallel Computer Engineering & Technology takes the second spot with 16.4 percent of the total performance – with just one machine. IBM takes the third spot with 10.7 percent share, down from 14.9 percent six months ago. HPE is third with 12.9 percent, down from 14.2 percent six months ago.

    For the first time, the data collection and curation of the Green500 project is now integrated with the TOP500 project. The most energy-efficient system and No. 1 on the Green500 is Shoubu, a PEZY Computing/Exascaler ZettaScaler-1.6 System achieving 6.67 GFfops/Watt at the Advanced Center for Computing and Communication at RIKEN in Japan.

    Other Highlights from the Overall List

    Total combined performance of all 500 systems has grown to 566.7 petaflop/s, compared to 420 petaflop/s six months ago and 363 petaflop/s one year ago. This increase in installed performance also exhibits a noticeable slowdown in growth compared to the previous long-term trend.

    There are 95 systems with performance greater than a petaflop/s on the list, up from 81 six months ago.

    Intel continues to provide the processors for the largest share – 455 systems or 91 percent – of the TOP500 systems. The share of IBM Power processors is now at 23 systems, down from 26 systems six month ago. The AMD Opteron family is used in 13 systems (2.6 percent), down from 4.2 percent on the previous list.

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise has the lead in the total number of systems with 127 systems (25.4 percent) followed by Lenovo with 84 systems. Cray now has 60 systems, down from 69 systems six months ago. HPE had 155 systems six months ago. IBM is now fifth in the systems category with 38 systems.

    A total of 93 systems on the list are using accelerator/coprocessor technology, down from 104 in November 2015. Sixty-seven of these use NVIDIA chips, 26 systems with Intel Xeon Phi technology, three use ATI Radeon, and two use PEZY technology. Three systems use a combination of NVIDIA and Intel Xeon Phi accelerators/coprocessors.The average number of accelerator cores for these systems is 76,000 cores per system.

    The entry level (No. 500) to the list moved up to the 285.9 teraflop/s mark on the LINPACK benchmark, compared to 206.3 teraflop/s six months ago. The last system on the newest list would have been listed at position 351 in the previous TOP500.
    The performance of the last system on the list (No. 500) has systematically continued to lag behind historical trends for the last 6 years and now clearly continues to run on a different growth trajectory than before. From 1994 to 2008 it grew by 90 percent per year, but since 2008 it has only grown by 55 percent per year.


    http://top500.org/news/new-chinese-supercomputer-named-worlds-fastest-system-on-latest-top500-list/
     
    Last edited: Jun 20, 2016
    • Thanks Thanks x 27
  2. Jun 20, 2016 #2
    yusheng

    yusheng FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,479
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2007
    Ratings:
    +6 / 5,376 / -1
    20160617032622_19165.jpg

    National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi

    The National Supercomputing Center, Wuxi（NSCC-Wuxi），coordinated and cooperated by Jiangsu Province, the city of Wuxi and Tsinghua University, hosts the new generation of Sunway TaihuLight Supercomputer. With a peak performance of over 125 PetaFlops, the center provides world-leading computing capacities for technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

    Collaborated with universities, research institutes, enterprise, we work on a wide range of high-performance computing research and development projects in different application domains. As a highly competitive computing center, NSCC-Wuxi aims at serving key computational demands of the nation, supporting local industrial technological innovation and scientific advances, and eventually becoming a world leading supercomputing service center.

    The National Supercomputing Center is located on the side of Lihu, which is the inner lake of Taihu beside Wuxi. It is financed by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the governments of both Jiangsu Province and the city of Wuxi. We extend a warm welcome to all the partners everywhere from the world with open arms.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 18
  3. Jun 20, 2016 #3
    yusheng

    yusheng FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,479
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2007
    Ratings:
    +6 / 5,376 / -1
    hardware：
    001usj7Kgy6V66E9jvK74&690.jpg
    The Sunway TaihuLight system was supported by the National High Technology Research and Development Program ("863"Program) of China. The supercomputer was developed by the National Research Center of Parallel Computer Engineering & Technology and it boasts the following outstanding performance: its peak performance is 125PFlops; its sustained Linpack performance is 93PFlops, and its performance per Watt is 6.05MFlops/W. All of these three key performance results are in the first rank in the world. To support both high performance computing and big data applications, the Sunway TaihuLight uses a high-scalable heterogeneous architecture, a high-density integration of the system, a high-efficient DC power supply, and other key technologies such as the customized water cooling system. The supercomputer is also equipped with high-efficient scheduling and management tools, a rich set of parallel programming languages and development environments, so as to support the research and development operations on the system. Sunway TaihuLight system is the world’s first supercomputer with peak performance over 100PFlops, and its CPU was designed by Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center.

    555.png
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 17
  4. Jun 20, 2016 #4
    bobsm

    bobsm FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    651
    Joined:
    Sep 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,523 / -0
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 16
  5. Jun 20, 2016 #5
    yusheng

    yusheng FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,479
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2007
    Ratings:
    +6 / 5,376 / -1
    Software

    商业软件资源 （software for business）
    软件类别 软件名称 软件描述
    求解器

    ANSYS.Fluent 计算流体力学分析软件
    ANSYS.CFX 计算流体力学分析软件
    STAR-CD 计算流体力学分析软件
    STAR-CCM+ 计算流体力学分析软件
    ABAQUS 计算流体力学分析软件
    LS-DYNA CFD计算流体力学分析软件
    Radioss 计算流体力学分析软件
    VCS 快速碰撞分析软件
    ANSYS.Multiphysics 计算流体力学分析软件
    MSC.NASTRAN 计算流体力学分析软件
    FEKO 高频电磁场分析软件
    Ansoft HFSS 三维电磁场仿真软件
    Madymo 多体动力学分析软件
    OptiStruct 结构力学分析和优化软件
    Comet 多学科流程自动化软件

    前后处理

    MSC.PATRAN 有限元前/后处理软件
    HyperMesh 有限元前/后处理软件
    ICEM-CFD CFD前后处理软件
    ANSA 有限元前/后处理软件
    AI*ENVIRONMENT CAE前后处理软件
    Tecplot CAE后处理软件
    GAMBIT 计算流体力学前处理软件

    科学计算软件资源（software for science）

    软件名称     软件描述

    WRF 中尺度天气预报模式
    OpenFOAM 流体力学软件
    Gaussian 量子化学计算软件
    ABINIT 计算化学软件
    NWChem 计算化学软件
    Q-Chem 计算化学软件
    CP2K 材料科学软件
    CPMD 材料科学软件
    VASP 材料科学软件
    AMBER 计算生物学软件
    GROMACS 计算生物学软件
    LAMMPS 计算生物学软件
    NAMD 计算生物学软件
    DOCK 分子对接程序
    BLAST 序列相似性检索程序

    from：http://demo.wxmax.cn/wxc/soft.php?word=soft&&i=47
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  6. Jun 20, 2016 #6
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,812
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 30,721 / -24
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Haters will find fault and claimed China failed to hit 100 petaflop as failure while they claimed they are stunning success despite not able to produce a computer capable of hitting 30 petaflop. :enjoy:

    Sourgraped, please come in here with your comment. And by the way, taihulight-1 is 100% made in China including chips.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 21
  7. Jun 20, 2016 #7
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,357 / -5
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States

    it didn't hit 100 Pflop it hit 93 Pflop :enjoy:


    and I thought it was suppose to be 300 Pflop :undecided:
     
  8. Jun 20, 2016 #8
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,812
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 30,721 / -24
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    See, the Typical sourgrape. :lol:

    You shall jump off the cliff and killed yourself since the US best until now still cannot beat number 2 Tianhe-2A. What a total failure! Loser has no right to make comment on champion especially it is 100% made in China with even processor and chips.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 22
  9. Jun 20, 2016 #9
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,357 / -5
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States

    I even made a bet with one of your brothers that it wouldn't surpass 100 Pflops


    though I am surprised by how efficient this new supercomputer is -congrats to China on that- :cheers: I was sure it would be over 20 MW :whistle:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  10. Jun 20, 2016 #10
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,812
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 30,721 / -24
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  11. Jun 20, 2016 #11
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,334
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,511 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Taihulight？

    太湖之光？

    Apt name for an HPC that's set on the side of Lake Taihu. :D

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Now we need to wait for the release of Tianhe-2A later in the year.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 16
  12. Jun 20, 2016 #12
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,357 / -5
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    2017 will be the year for U.S HPC, big hitters coming that year.

    we could switch out the K20X in the Titan and put in P100 Pascals in and have a 60 PFlops monster but that's still slower than China new machine :cry:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  13. Jun 20, 2016 #13
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,812
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 30,721 / -24
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    I hope you don't be too happy too early. Usually, Chinese are very modest and they do things cautiously by under declare their system
    capabilities. The ISC may make an thorough assessment and deemed it surplass 100 petaflop and revised the specification.

    One thing no doubt. This taihu light -1 is more powerful than tianhe-2A.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  14. Jun 20, 2016 #14
    C130

    C130 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,357 / -5
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    it is and it doesn't use any Uncle Sam processors :china:

    but still it's inefficient design compared to the U.S and Japan based supercomputers out right now and more so when Summit and Aurora come in 2017

    though it is more efficient compared to Tianhe-2 by 13%
     
  15. Jun 20, 2016 #15
    GS Zhou

    GS Zhou FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,500
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2015
    Ratings:
    +5 / 6,433 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    we welcome competition.

    To the entire human being, a supercomputer race is much better than the arms race
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
Page 1 of 31
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)