What's new

China Dominates the Global Antibiotics Market

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,096
-11
91,379
Country
China
Location
China

China Dominates the Global Antibiotics Market​

HEALTH

by Martin Armstrong,
Jul 1, 2022

Global exports of antibiotics originate predominantly from China - as shown in this infographic based on data from the International Trade Center (ITC). China currently accounts for 42.4 percent of global antibiotic exports by value. Italy, India and Switzerland follow far behind.

For years, experts have been warning of the EU's dependence on antibiotic supplies from abroad, especially China and India. This dependence is not only limited to antibiotics, but affects - also for many years - a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cortisone, for example.

In addition, the world is facing another, increasingly significant problem: More and more bacteria are developing resistance to common antibiotics. As a result, there is now a pressing need for drugs that are specifically effective against resistant germs.

Most of the antibiotic classes introduced in the 21st century do just that. However, research into these active substances is often not profitable and risky for the industry; because drugs that specifically act against resistant germs are not used across the board, but only as so-called "second-line" or "last-line" antibiotics (reserve antibiotics) - as a last resort when the established drugs are no longer effective.

27709.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Antibiotics for Covid Cases Worsen India’s Superbug Crisis
Replies
0
Views
158
d00od00o
D
D
Antibiotics for Covid cases worsen India’s superbug crisis
Replies
0
Views
170
d00od00o
D
beijingwalker
China Set to Dominate Production, Market for Collaborative Robots
Replies
2
Views
187
Daniel808
Daniel808
Viet
Vietnam makes its mark on the global stage
Replies
0
Views
67
Viet
Viet
B
PM Hasina places six proposals before world to stop random use of antibiotics
Replies
5
Views
429
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom