What's new

China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to rebound, Chinese companies raised more money than rest of the world combined

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,616
-50
98,982
Country
China
Location
China
China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to rebound, Chinese companies raised more money by IPOs than rest of the world combined

April 30 2023

Initial public offerings have dwindled in the US and Europe. Companies are holding off with all this economic and financial uncertainty.

In China, though, it’s a very different story. Pandemic restrictions are over. There are new streamlined rules for listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen. And so far this year, Chinese IPOs have raised five times as much money as IPOs in the US.

Chinese companies have raised about $20bn in new stock market listings, according to Dealogic. That’s more than half of all the funds raised by IPOs around the world.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,616
-50
98,982
Country
China
Location
China

China IPOs put US and UK in the shade so far in 2023​

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwYS1jZG4iLCJrZXkiOiJ1cGxvYWRcL05ld3NcL0ltYWdlXC8yMDIzXzA1XC8yMDIzLTA1LTAyLTE2LTUyLTE4LWUwMTlkNzkwNDI4ZTEwZTQzYWFjY2VkNTZlNTk4MzdmLmpwZyIsImVkaXRzIjp7InJlc2l6ZSI6eyJ3aWR0aCI6NjcyLCJoZWlnaHQiOjMzMSwiZml0IjoiY292ZXIifX19


Oliver Haill

15:54 Tue 02 May 2023

Initial public offerings in China have eclipsed the rest of the world in the first four months of 2023, with more than five times the money raised as in the US and many times more than the UK.

While London has seen just six IPOs so far, there have been 79 Chinese IPOs, with fundraising topping US$19.5bn so far this year, according to Dealogic data, down around US$4bn or nearly 17%.

China, where some listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen have utilised a new US-style IPO mechanism designed to make public share sales more market-oriented, has accounted for just over half of the global total in the first third of the year, the data shows, with a US$3708bn raised from 385 IPOs so far.

Asia has outperformed generally, as India has chipped in with 45 IPOs, Japan 26 and Hong Kong 18, while the European market has been aneamic.

Looking at New York, there have been 56 IPOs raising just over US$3.8bn, which is down 40% from a year ago.

If excluding US listings for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the total is US$2.35bn, down about 22%.

This time a year ago, US$12.3bn had been raised in the US, while in 2021 there had been a massive US$130bn drummed up in the first third of the year.

UK flotations have raised just £109mln from six deal so far this year, the Dealogic data shows, down from £713mln from 22 a year ago.

Rising interest rates over the past year, the war in Ukraine, recent banking sector wobbles and a looming US recession have all been factors limiting IPO demand in the west.

UK listings have included World Chess PLC, which holds events and promotes the board game; and Fadel Partners Inc, which handles automated rights management for Marvel Entertainment and other big brands.

www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk

China IPOs put US and UK in the shade so far in 2023

Initial public offerings in China have eclipsed the rest of the world in the first four months of 2023, with more than five times the money raised as in the...
www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
As US IPO Market Declines, Listing Heads East to Booming China
Replies
1
Views
400
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
onebyone
Chinese Banks Edge Out Wall Street Rivals in Global IPO Rankings
Replies
0
Views
238
onebyone
onebyone
从八品主簿
China's IPO financing hits a new high, accounting for about half of the world
Replies
0
Views
223
从八品主簿
从八品主簿
Q
As US IPO Market Languishes, Listings Head East to Booming China
Replies
3
Views
376
casual
casual
VCheng
New York’s stockmarkets are thrashing Hong Kong and London
Replies
0
Views
193
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom