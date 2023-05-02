What's new

China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to rebound, Chinese companies raised more money by IPOs than rest of the world

April 30 2023

Initial public offerings have dwindled in the US and Europe. Companies are holding off with all this economic and financial uncertainty.

In China, though, it’s a very different story. Pandemic restrictions are over. There are new streamlined rules for listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen. And so far this year, Chinese IPOs have raised five times as much money as IPOs in the US.

Chinese companies have raised about $20bn in new stock market listings, according to Dealogic. That’s more than half of all the funds raised by IPOs around the world.

