9 largets wind turbine producer world wide and their world market share...



9. Envision Energy China 3%

8. Ming Yang Wind Power China 4%

7. United Power China 4%

6. Suzlon India ~5%

5. Enercon Germany 7% (offer the largest wind turbine currently avaible)

4. GE Energy USA 8-9%

3. Goldwind China 9%

2. Vestas Denmark 11%

1. Siemens Gamesa Germany/Spain 14% (they currently build the largest off shore windpark in the world at the british cost with 174 Siemens wind turbines 1.2 GW each finish the project in 2020)

