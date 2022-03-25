What's new

China doesn't want unipolar Asia, respects India's traditional role in region: Chinese foreign minister

SuvarnaTeja

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

India's traditional role is insignificiant in the region. They are boxed in and cut of from the Eurasian plain let them influence stuff while they are cut off. That is virtually impossible..

His just being diplomatic he knows the extend to which India's influence reaches which is basically only limited to India itself and Bhutan
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

SuvarnaTeja said:
India have always been famous for spices not for the main dish.

China and AUKUS are the main players.

India is used by both parties as garnishing.
Yes as i said some spices spoil the main course.

Traditionally India has gotten away in one piece as it outlived one of the 2 involved. This may very well not be the case this time around as India must now do what she could never do, become a mature neighour.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
India's traditional role is insignificiant in the region. They are boxed in and cut of from the Eurasian plain let them influence stuff while they are cut off. That is virtually impossible..

His just being diplomatic he knows the extend to which India's influence reaches which is basically only limited to India itself and Bhutan
Pakistan is the Father while Bangladesh is the Mother.

India is just the kid

El Sidd said:
Yes as i said some spices spoil the main course.

Traditionally India has gotten away in one piece as it outlived one of the 2 involved. This may very well not be the case this time around as India must now do what she could never do, become a mature neighour.
India and maturity do not go together as kids are always immature than their parents.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
India's traditional role is insignificiant in the region. They are boxed in and cut of from the Eurasian plain let them influence stuff while they are cut off. That is virtually impossible..

His just being diplomatic he knows the extend to which India's influence reaches which is basically only limited to India itself and Bhutan
If China starts drilling Himalayas there is high likelihood that India will drift towards Africa.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

SuvarnaTeja said:
If China starts drilling Himalayas there is high likelihood that India will drift towards Africa.
Then they will have a chance to influence something if they are moved to Africa but then again the competition will become stiff for them As mediterranean sea countries such as Egypt, Algeria and Morocco will compete whom are technically in competition as we speak.. If they somehow land in Sub-Sharan close to the south they will have a fair chance of becoming a big fish in a small pond for once and have land corridor to the Eurasian for the first time that is not blocked by Pakistan and China
 
SuvarnaTeja

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Then they will have a chance to influence something if they are moved to Africa but then again the competition will become stiff for them As mediterranean sea countries such as Egypt, Algeria and Morocco will compete whom are technically in competition as we speak.. If they somehow land in Sub-Sharan close to the south they will have a fair chance of becoming a big fish in a small pond for once and have land corridor to the Eurasian for the first time that is not blocked by Pakistan and China
Even Idi Ameen could not accept Indians.

K_Bin_W said:
Make sure the Chinese mehman did not come with a keel wala dunda.. :)
mane ya na maane Cheen hogi Hindustan ki mehmaan :rofl::rofl:
 
chinasun

chinasun

It is hoped that Asian countries will not go to war and jointly develop their economies. Asia has always been the most developed civilization in the world. And always will be.
 

