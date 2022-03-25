China doesn't want unipolar Asia, respects India's traditional role in region: Chinese foreign minister

Wesen Hunter
This was in statement issued by Chinese foreign ministry today.
This was in statement issued by Chinese foreign ministry today.
India's traditional role has always been of a spoiler in the region.
India have always been famous for spices not for the main dish.
China and AUKUS are the main players.
India is used by both parties as garnishing.
India's traditional role is insignificiant in the region. They are boxed in and cut of from the Eurasian plain let them influence stuff while they are cut off. That is virtually impossible..
His just being diplomatic he knows the extend to which India's influence reaches which is basically only limited to India itself and Bhutan
Yes as i said some spices spoil the main course.
Traditionally India has gotten away in one piece as it outlived one of the 2 involved. This may very well not be the case this time around as India must now do what she could never do, become a mature neighour.
India's traditional role is insignificiant in the region. They are boxed in and cut of from the Eurasian plain let them influence stuff while they are cut off. That is virtually impossible..
His just being diplomatic he knows the extend to which India's influence reaches which is basically only limited to India itself and Bhutan
" open to 'plus one' projects in South Asia"
Struggling to understand the meaning of this
If China starts drilling Himalayas there is high likelihood that India will drift towards Africa.
" open to 'plus one' projects in South Asia"
Struggling to understand the meaning of this
Then they will have a chance to influence something if they are moved to Africa but then again the competition will become stiff for them As mediterranean sea countries such as Egypt, Algeria and Morocco will compete whom are technically in competition as we speak.. If they somehow land in Sub-Sharan close to the south they will have a fair chance of becoming a big fish in a small pond for once and have land corridor to the Eurasian for the first time that is not blocked by Pakistan and China
Make sure the Chinese mehman did not come with a keel wala dunda..