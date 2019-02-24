What's new

China does not respect US anymore: Donald Trump

China does not respect US anymore: Donald Trump
Nov 09, 2021

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump has said that the Joe Biden administration is ineffective and China does not respect the US anymore, media reports stated.

President Biden had a telephonic conversation with Xi Jinping for the second time in September about which the White House clarified that the discussion was "part of the United States' ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," reported Fox News.

The White House said after the call that "the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," reported the news channel.
However, Trump said that he does not think that Biden's administration is effective.

"I don't think it is a good way to express it to China. It shows such weakness. We have shown such weakness," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

"China respected this country when I was president. China does not respect our country anymore. It is very sad," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.
The former president further said that the message was not appropriate.

Donald Trump has said that he is "certainly" thinking about running for President in the 2024 election, but will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce the same, reported local media.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump called the timeline for the announcement "appropriate" and said that a lot of people are waiting for the decision to be made.

"It doesn't mean I will. It's probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

China has placed sanction on many of Trump henchmen including his Secretary of State.

So what respect is he talking about?

Biden has an opportunity to mend the broken ties and be respected but he choose to forego it by being silly, listening to his incompetent officials, advisors at the State Department, etc.
There are many capable people for the position in USA but he has to choose the worst ones according to his lobbylists.

By sticking to Trump agenda and policy of hostilities towards China, China today do not respects any of the members of US Administration.

It all beginning in Anchorage, Alaska.

Imagine the President of US virtually begging for a summit with Chinese President Xi.

After assessing his summit with Russian President Putin, China decided it will be a complete waste of time.

USA has lost the Art of International Diplomacy eversince Trump became the President of US.
 
