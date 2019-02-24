China does not respect US anymore: Donald Trump

China has placed sanction on many of Trump henchmen including his Secretary of State.So what respect is he talking about?Biden has an opportunity to mend the broken ties and be respected but he choose to forego it by being silly, listening to his incompetent officials, advisors at the State Department, etc.There are many capable people for the position in USA but he has to choose the worst ones according to his lobbylists.By sticking to Trump agenda and policy of hostilities towards China, China today do not respects any of the members of US Administration.It all beginning in Anchorage, Alaska.Imagine the President of US virtually begging for a summit with Chinese President Xi.After assessing his summit with Russian President Putin, China decided it will be a complete waste of time.USA has losteversince Trump became the President of US.