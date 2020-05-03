FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China has that it does does not recognize the “so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India,” Global Times reported quoting Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson as saying on Monday.
“China has that it does does not recognize the “so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India,, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes” Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to India building roads along the border, Global times reported.
The spokesperson said according to the recent consensus reached between China and #India, “neither side should take any actions in border areas that would complicate the situation, so as not to affect the efforts of both sides to ease the situation”.
Rising tensions in eastern Ladakh
The tensions are mounting between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on September 21, during the sixth round of Military Commander-Level Meeting agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline in eastern Ladakh.
Earlier, Indian army has accused Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of violating the consensus and carried out provocative military movement to change status quo in Eastern Ladakh.
“On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” army said in a statement.
China, however rebutted the Indian army statement, saying, “Indian army illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on Monday, a provocative move that violated the previous consensus and urges the Indian side to withdraw its forces”
Both India and China have held several rounds of military talks involving the senior commanders to draw plans for the disengagement of troops after June 15.
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives during clashes with the Chinese army in the Galwan valley region in eastern Ladakh,.
According to Indian media reports, China had occupied 1000 Sq Km of territory on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control.
.
