China Disputes British Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands; Rattles Both The UK, US With ‘Historic Deal’ With Argentina

China Disputes British Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands; Rattles Both The UK, US With ‘Historic Deal’ With Argentina​

China reaffirms its support for Argentina's demand for the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas (Falklands) Islands
EUROPE
BySakshi Tiwari

February 9, 2022

With China trying to boost its presence in South America, Argentina has emerged as a valuable partner for Beijing. In a recent development, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez laid a wreath on the mausoleum of former Chairman of the Communist Party, Mao Zedong.

In America’s Backyard, China To Set Up A Massive Nuclear Power Plant Using Its Indigenous ‘Hualong One’ Tech

The deepening association between China and Argentina, which is participating in the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics, is not free of controversy though.

In a move that has angered London, the Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom stated that Beijing’s position on the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands problem is consistent and that it strongly supports Argentina’s rightful claim to complete sovereignty over the islands, Global Times reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of Beijing Olympics (via Twitter)

Malvinas Islands is the Spanish name of the Falkland Islands that are controlled and administered by the British.

The Chinese embassy’s spokesperson made the remarks, which were published on the embassy’s website on February 8. The remarks came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Twitter that China must respect the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands, which she considers to be “part of the British Family.”

After Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández met China’s President Xi on the fringes of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the foreign secretary stated that “China must respect the sovereignty of the Falklands”.

According to a statement on the Chinese embassy, the two leaders spoke of their “deep friendship,” and Argentina joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a state-backed effort for global influence, stated The Guardian.

They did, however, also sign an agreement in which China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s Falkland Islands claim, while Fernández endorsed Xi’s one-China policy, which claims Taiwan as a part of the mainland. The statement said Argentina should be able to “fully exercise its sovereignty over the Malvinas (Falklands) Islands issue”.

But Truss said: “We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands. The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination. China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty.”

Even though this has triggered a diplomatic row between the two countries that already remain embroiled in tensions on various issues, this is not the first time when China has backed Argentina’s claim over the islands.

In June of last year, a Chinese envoy had called for worldwide efforts to abolish colonialism and outlined China’s position on the Malvinas Islands.

Beijing-London relations have deteriorated considerably in recent years, with the two nations battling over trade, Hong Kong, and human rights. It is ironic though that China which asserts its sovereignty over the self-governing island of Taiwan does not endorse UK’s control over the Falkland Islands.

Beijing’s stand could be seen as a message to the West. Several western countries support Taiwan’s democracy and independence and oppose the Chinese belligerence and pressure tactics over Taipei.

What Is The Falkland Issue?
Hundreds of Argentine troops landed in the Falkland Islands, also known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina, on April 2, 1982.

The islands were a British overseas territory located 400 miles east of Argentina and 8,000 miles south of the United Kingdom. The islands were the subject of a long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina, despite their modest size and limited population.

After numerous heavy firefights, the small British garrison surrendered on April 2 in the afternoon. It was a much-needed success for Argentina’s military junta, which intended to divert attention away from its brutal rule and other domestic concerns.

800px-Falkland_Islands_topographic_map-en.svg.png



The junta assumed that Britain, which was dealing with its own domestic difficulties, would not strike back from afar. However, Britain dispatched 15,000 men to retake the islands over the next 74 days, aboard warships, logistical ships, and even cruise liners.

After failed discussions over control of the islands, the conflict began in earnest on May 1, 1982. Argentine planes fired the first shots in the air, seeking to intercept a Royal Navy task force dispatched to prepare the area for the invasion force.

However, the British military was able to steadily advance and gain an advantage with each passing day with its superior air and naval power. Finally, on June 14, the Argentines, surrounded by all sides, surrendered.

Although China’s military was not involved in the Falklands conflict in any manner, its analysts have studied it extensively, owing to the many parallels that may be found in a conflict over Taiwan, according to a previous article of Business Insider.

Why China Cares About Falklands

Argentine President Fernández has improved his country’s ties with China, which surpassed Brazil as Argentina’s top trading partner in 2020. Bilateral trade increased by 56 percent from 2007 to 2019, reaching $15 billion. Argentina joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in March 2021, and now finally, it has formally joined China’s BRI.

As China aims to expand beyond its immediate region of influence and forge economic relations with South American countries, its support to their stated territorial position is expected to deepen the partnership between them to China’s benefit. It has been interpreted as a plan to occupy space in a region that the United States has traditionally treated as its own backyard.

Further, Beijing has repeatedly chastised Britain’s “colonial mindset” in relation to the Falkland Islands, which overwhelmingly opted to remain a British overseas territory in a plebiscite in 2013.

Last June, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, spoke on decolonization and advocated for the abolition of all forms of colonialism. Argentina attempted to begin negotiations with the United Kingdom regarding the sovereignty of the islands during the same session.

“But it’s OK for the UK to question China’s sovereignty in the South China Sea by sending navy vessels?” Chen Weihua, a journalist for China Daily, an English-language publication owned by the Chinese Communist Party, said in response to Britain’s outrage against the Chinese-Argentine statement. “At the very least, China has not sent its navy to the Malvinas, or the Falkland Islands.”

Recently, China also reaffirmed its support and friendship with Russia. In a joint statement with Russia, it called on the West to “abandon the ideological approaches of the Cold War” as the Russian build-up on the Ukrainian border remains at an all-time high.

The modus operandi has been the same. In the joint statement with Russia, China rebuked the US for encouraging protests in Hong Kong and indirectly supporting independence for Taiwan while Russia expressed its discomfort with NATO expansion.

With the Falkland issue, Beijing is probably doing a tit-for-tat with the West.

Argentina to send military team to China to discuss arms deal
Monday, February 14th 2022 - 08:47 UTC

jf-17.jpg


Purchasing Chinese-built JF-17 Thunder-Block III aircraft was first discussed in 2015 but it was all halted under Macri

The Government of Argentina is planning to send a military team to China in March to broker the purchase of combat aircraft, for which over US $ 600 million have been allocated as per the 2022 Budget bill, it was reported.

Argentina is said to be considering five offers, with China's JF-17 Thunder-Block III topping the list following President Alberto Fernández's recent meeting in Beijing with Xi Jinping, Infobae said. The South American country was planning to purchase some 12 units of that model, the newspaper also said.

Buenos Aires' ambassador to Beijing, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, has already held meetings with the Chin National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), to move on with the negotiations, the report added.

The 2022 Budget also features some US $ 20 million for the purchase of additional equipment, such as flight simulators, Infobae said.

Argentina is also planning to buy 8x8 vehicles for the Army, a polar ship for the Antarctic campaigns and rescue helicopters. However, none of the estimates specified details of origin, brand and model of the equipment, while it was just the opposite regarding the Chinese aircraft.

According to Infobae, China is interested in supplying Argentina with the modern JF-17, which could open the door to future arms deals with other countries in the region.

Negotiations in this regard date back to 2015, but were put on hold under President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), who instead chose to buy obsolete units from France. (Read also Argentine Navy warplanes still grounded due to lack of British-made spare parts)

Vaca Narvaja also met with Jiao Kaihe, president of China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO), a Chinese state-owned company with which Buenos Aires is working on a project that includes the possible acquisition of 88 armored vehicles as well as the creation of a production unit in Argentina. The Argentine government wants NORINCO to share technologies and develop a dual-use vehicle manufacturing unit.

China offered Argentina tanks and planes that its Armed Forces no longer use.

Argentina's Defense Ministry said the purchase of South Korean-built fighter aircraft was also under consideration.

en.mercopress.com

Argentina to send military team to China to discuss arms deal

The Government of Argentina is planning to send a military team to China in March to broker the purchase of combat aircraft, for which over US $ 600 million have been allocated as per the 2022 Budget bill, it was reported.
The UK ask for it.

How recent is this report? The armour car and tanks offered are also deploy by China in it's armed forces. South Korea fighter is comfirmed out. Anything with US or US components are out of question for argentinian.
 
Irrelevant since there was a poll and 99.9% of population voted for UK. Its that easy. No strip of land can be send off without the populations agreement.
 
Here's the thing,Argentina has the geographic advantage of a hegemon just like USA. Argentina even has a shale oil reserves at most convenient location,and a productive land whiere transportation is very easy.
 
China has been supporting Argentines sovereignty over the island for decades. In China's world map, the island has always been marked as "马尔维纳斯岛“(Malvinas)
 

