China Disputes British Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands; Rattles Both The UK, US With ‘Historic Deal’ With Argentina​

Purchasing Chinese-built JF-17 Thunder-Block III aircraft was first discussed in 2015 but it was all halted under Macri



The Government of Argentina is planning to send a military team to China in March to broker the purchase of combat aircraft, for which over US $ 600 million have been allocated as per the 2022 Budget bill, it was reported.



China offered Argentina tanks and planes that its Armed Forces no longer use.



Argentina's Defense Ministry said the purchase of South Korean-built fighter aircraft was also under consideration.



The UK ask for it.How recent is this report? The armour car and tanks offered are also deploy by China in it's armed forces. South Korea fighter is comfirmed out. Anything with US or US components are out of question for argentinian.