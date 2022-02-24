What's new

China Digital Times: Chinese media banned from criticizing Russia's position in Ukraine crisis

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,091
17
10,924
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
“No pro-Western posts, no posts critical of Russia. All materials must be reviewed by us [the CCP Propaganda Department] before being published,” the portal said referring to the order, noting that all media can only publish information that has already been published by Xinhua, People's Daily or CCTV.

In addition, according to the China Digital Times, news outlets and social media accounts must only post approved comments from now on.




This kind of breaking news fell on some russian and english news sites. I hope it's not true.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,451
3
6,794
Country
China
Location
China
China Digital Times 😂
Screenshot_20220224_091613.jpg

so 😂, money print news

Screenshot_20220224_091831.jpg

China Digital Times is a recipient of funding from the National Endowment for Democracy,an organisation funded by the United States Congress.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Ukraine-Russia tensions: Russia pulls some troops back from border
Replies
6
Views
214
mhosein
mhosein
beijingwalker
Bond Between China and Russia Alarms U.S. and Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
Replies
1
Views
171
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
Russia, China agree new coal deal for 100 million ton supply: state media
Replies
0
Views
150
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
UK Prime Minister uses China's Sina Weibo to 'warn' Putin in Chinese, puzzling and amusing Chinese netizens
Replies
3
Views
205
lcloo
lcloo
beijingwalker
China slams Bloomberg fake news about “China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Beijing 2022”
Replies
6
Views
385
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom