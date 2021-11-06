China did the third rocket launch in four days: 3 new remote sensing satellites (Yaogan 35) are launched successfully

China launches three new remote-sensing satellites



A Long March-2D rocket carrying three satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on November 6, 2021.



Although it is just Nov 6th, 2021, this is actually the 3rd rocket launch China did since Nov. 1st, 2021. The previous two launches were:

- Nov. 5th, 2021 (i.e. yesterday): Guangmu earth science satellite launched via Long March-6 rocket

- Nov. 3rd, 2021: two remote sensing satellites (Yaogan 32) launched via Long March-2D rocket.