China did not test hypersonic nuclear missile, foreign ministry says
China’s Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in the country’s second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches near Gansu province on October 16. Photo: Reuters
China has denied reports that it recently tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, saying it was only carrying out routine test flights in a bid to recycle spacecraft to reduce exploration costs.
“This was a routine test of a space vehicle to verify the technology of their reusability,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday.
The launched object “was not a missile” with a military purpose, but “a space vehicle” for civilian aims, he emphasised.
- China tested a space vehicle for possible reuse, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, ministry says
- Analysts blame speculations over the ‘China threat’ on a lack of transparency, while playing down chances Beijing will launch nuclear weapons into space
