China develops unique heat-resistant material for hypersonic aircraft

Chinese composite can withstand over 3,000 C for extended periods

Chinese scientists have developed a new heat-resistant material for hypersonic aircraft which can endure over 3,000 C from friction caused by a Mach 5-20 flight within the atmosphere.

the material outperforms all similar foreign-made ones with its high melting point, low density and high malleability.

The new material enables a hypersonic aircraft to fly at Mach 5-20 within the atmosphere for several hours,

Normal metals melt at around 1,500 C, but this new material can bear over 3,000 C for an extended period

Unlike foreign technologies that use traditional refractory metals and carbon-carbon materials, the China-made new material is a composite of ceramics and refractory metals

far more efficient than foreign-made ones

As of March, the material has been used for products in a variety of fields including aviation, space exploration, shipbuilding and national defense