China develops 400 km/h high-speed train to run on different rail systems
A max speed of 400 km/h! A Chinese train maker rolls out a high-speed train which can run on different rail systems. The new train is expected to greatly facilitate cross-border travel. #HighSpeedRail
So no special high speed railway tracks need to be built anymore?
