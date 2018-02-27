What's new

China develops 400 km/h high-speed train to run on different rail systems

China develops 400 km/h high-speed train to run on different rail systems


A max speed of 400 km/h! A Chinese train maker rolls out a high-speed train which can run on different rail systems. The new train is expected to greatly facilitate cross-border travel. #HighSpeedRail



So no special high speed railway tracks need to be built anymore?
 
