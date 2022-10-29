What's new

China develops 3D printed lithium metal battery with high energy density, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,435
-13
94,363
Country
China
Location
China
China develops 3D printed lithium metal battery with high energy density, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density
Technology 13:15, 29-Oct-2022

b2a5af64e2934c8d9aff66335b1beec5.png

A worker operates on a production line at a lithium battery factory in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, August 19, 2022. /CFP

Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Lithium metal batteries are expected to be the next-generation of high-energy batteries due to their potentially high energy density. But the bottlenecks, such as lithium dendrite growth and low Coulombic efficiency, which result in poor cycling efficiency and low energy density, have limited its applications.

The researchers from the institute use 3D printing technology to make titanium carbide-based scaffolds for lithium metal to deposit as the cathode, which achieves an outstanding areal capacity of 30 milliampere hour per square centimeter and a cycle lifespan of over 4,800 hours without producing lithium dendrite.

The 3D printed anode was made by porous lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) lattices with mass loading reaching 171 mg per square centimeter, effectively improving the electrochemical performance of the battery.
This technical route offers a viable strategy for developing batteries with long lifespans and high energy density, according to the study.

The study was published in the journal Energy Storage Materials.

news.cgtn.com

China develops 3D printed lithium metal battery with high energy density

Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery's lifespan and energy density, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
World’s Largest Flow Battery Connected to The Grid In China
Replies
0
Views
105
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Q
CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms & charging time of 10 minutes.
Replies
0
Views
184
qwerrty
Q
艹艹艹
China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking
Replies
0
Views
133
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla battery research group unveils paper on new high-energy-density battery that could last 100 years
Replies
2
Views
468
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market, China’s CATL Retains Top Position This Year With 35% Global Share
Replies
0
Views
236
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom