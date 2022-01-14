beijingwalker
China developed electricity powered robotic "yak" to move ammunitions and supplies for PLA foot soldiers
The robotic yak can move smoothly on all terrains and under all weather conditions at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, carrying 160 kilos of ammunition and other supplies, it can also do reconnaissance missions in conditions which may be dangerous for the human soldiers.
